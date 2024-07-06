DDuring the United States Independence Day, this July 4, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, published a curious video that sparked all kinds of reactions on social media.

The billionaire appears in the video surfing, but wearing a tuxedo and a bowtie while holding an American flag in one of his hands. To complete the stunt, In his other hand he carries a drink that he sips little by little while trying to keep his balance on the surfboard.

“Happy Birthday, USA”Zuckerberg wrote in the post accompanying the video posted on Instagram. The post has almost a million likes and hundreds of thousands of views. “Legendary,” wrote one of his followers, while others asked if it was a video made with artificial intelligence.

In the United States, July 4th, the day on which Independence Day is celebrated, is one of the most celebrated dates by the citizens of that country. Although most people celebrate with traditional barbecues and fireworks, others who are more eccentric, like Zuckerberg, carry out all kinds of activities that they end up sharing on social networks.

For Independence Day, President Joe Biden even attended a barbecue with soldiers in Washington in the afternoon.

The sacrifice of the military “reminds us that democracy is never guaranteed and that every generation must fight to maintain it,” I had written in the morning on social network X.

