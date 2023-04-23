The actress celebrated her birthday with her family and with her new boyfriend Andrea Bosca

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Amber Angiolini. After the definitive farewell to Massimiliano Allegri, the actress has found serenity alongside her new partner Andrea Bosca. During the last of him, the actor became the protagonist of a gesture made towards his girlfriend that certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out all the details together.

Ambra Angiolini spent the day of her own 46th birthday in the name of love. One of his best gifts was definitely the one he received from his new partner Andrew Bosch. The actor has in fact become the protagonist of a gesture that is causing the pages of the main gossip newspapers to chat.

Ambra Angiolini turns 46: the special dedication of her boyfriend Andrea Bosca

Yesterday, Saturday 22 April, Andrea Bosca decided to share a special social dedication on the occasion of his new partner’s birthday. The actor in fact, he posted a shot on his Instagram page that portrays him in the company of the actress in front of the splendid Milan cathedral.

The actor then decided to accompany the shot with a short but significant caption. These were the words of the company by Ambra Angiolini:

You are all the splendor.

It must be said that it is the first time that Andrea Bosca exposes himself on social networks regarding his private life. In a recent interview with the weekly ‘Nuovo’, in fact, the actor explained the reasons why he doesn’t like to talk about his private. These were his words:

I don’t like talking about my personal sphere. As a good Piedmontese I am very reserved. But one thing I feel like saying. My private life is very happy.

At the moment neither Amber Angiolini has released statements regarding his new romance. The actress, therefore, wants to keep the professional sphere separate from the private one as much as possible.