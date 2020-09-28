When Lata’s life was hatched a conspiracy Lata Mangeshkar who was born in Indore on September 28, 1929 with famous music composer Dinanath Mangeshkar, who has filled new beads every day in the treasure of music for the past several decades with her melodious voice. Lata mastered singing at a very young age with her voice and her voice and sang songs in various languages. This painful story of Lata is from the time she was only 33 years old. Lata has been educated in singing since the age when children start speaking, but when she started to touch the heights of her career, she was conspired to even kill her life.

Then he lost his connection with the song Writer Padma Sachdev has recounted this anecdote in his book ‘Aisa Kaun Se Laun’, which states that in 1962, Lata Mangeshkar was given a slow poison. One day suddenly there was a severe pain in his stomach and then he got vomiting several times in a short time. The color of this voice was green and her condition was so bad that she could not even walk. His body was relaxed and his body began to ache. It has been said that due to this, he had to bed rest for about 3 months and his connection with the song was broken. The condition was so bad that there was always pain in the intestines.

His home cook disappeared forever However, who was keeping such bad intentions with them was not revealed, but it is said that the cook of his house disappeared forever just after this incident.

Was posed in front of the camera for acting However, before the song, he also tried to step into the acting world. Gudde-Gudiya was played in front of the camera for acting at the age of playing or reading and writing. His first love was music at that time too, but after the untimely death of father Dinanath Mangeshkar, he had the responsibility to feed not only himself, but also his four younger sisters and brothers.

Made a loud slap on the cheek This story about Lata is quite famous when at the age of 13-14, she had a tremendous slap on the set of the film. It is probably in the year 1942. The shooting of the film was going on. There was a scene of dialogue between mother and daughter. The mother was somewhat angry and the daughter was constantly being scolded. He got so angry that he gave a loud slap on the daughter’s cheek.

Lata fell down on the set The slim girl playing the role of the daughter could not bear the slap and fell down. There was chaos on the set. Those attempting to wake him saw blood oozing from his ear. The doctor was summoned and sent home to rest after being given a medicine-pill. Lata Mangeshkar was a slim girl of thirteen-fourteen years old who fell flat on the set.

Many honors like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan It was the same Lata Mangeshkar, whom the world calls today with so many names such as Swara-Empress, Kokil-Kantha and Voice of Millennium. The same Lata Mangeshkar, who has been awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan not only with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor of the country.

Kamini was named as the singer Lata’s talent was first recognized by composer Ghulam Haider, but she was composed by Lata Mangeshkar for the film Mahal with the song ‘Aaye Aayega’ under the direction of composer Khemchandra Prakash. Very few people will know that Kamini was earlier named as the singer of the song, but after the song became highly popular, the name of the real singer was revealed at the insistence of music lovers and people associated with the film industry – Lata Mangeshkar. After that, Lata went up one notch.

Lata has recorded songs in 36 languages No one knows how many songs Lata has sung till date. Not even Lata herself. She says I never counted. As far as other people are concerned, the number of things. Some people say this number up to 50,000. The Guinness Book of World Records once featured that Lata had recorded at least 30,000 songs between 1948 and 1987. No one knows the exact number, but guess that Lata has recorded more than 700 songs under the direction of one music composer Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Probably the record of singing songs in most languages ​​should also be in his name. Lata has recorded songs in 36 languages ​​so far.

She was angry with Mohammad Rafi for a long time She was angry with singer Mohammed Rafi, who was called Swara-Samrat, for a long time because Rafi Saheb did not think it appropriate to join one of his campaigns. Lata wanted singer-singers to be given a part in the royalty of the songs. Whereas Rafi Saheb, very comfortable by nature, said that it is not proper to expect royalty even after taking the salary of singing.

Today is a very harmonious relationship with history. Today on September 28, Lata Mangeshkar is celebrating her 91st birthday. The previous generation has enjoyed Lata’s fame and romantic voice and the present generation is very fond of her voice. You will be surprised to know that there was a time in Lata Mangeshkar’s life when an attempt was made to kill her. Many funny stories related to Lata are viral in internet world. Come, know the story related to some such incidents on his birthday.