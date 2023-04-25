Happy April 25, 2023: phrases, quotes and images for Liberation Day

HAPPY APRIL 25, 2023 PHRASES – Today, Tuesday 25 April 2023, Liberation Day is celebrated in Italy, a very significant anniversary in Italian history because it commemorates Italy’s liberation from Nazi-fascism, with the end of the Nazi occupation and the fall of fascism. It is a national holiday, a symbol of the Resistance, of the partisan struggle waged since 8 September 1943 (the day the Italians learned of the signing of the armistice in Cassibile).

The war did not end on April 25, 1945. This is a symbolic day, chosen because on this date the retreat of the Germans and the soldiers of the Republic of Salò from Milan and Turin began, following the breakthrough of the Gothic Line by the allies and the action of the Resistance. But let’s read together some phrases to celebrate April 25, 2023, the day of Liberation:

If you want to go on pilgrimage to the place where our constitution was born, go to the mountains where the partisans fell, to the prisons where they were imprisoned, to the fields where they were hanged. Wherever an Italian has died to redeem freedom and dignity, go there, young people, in thought, because our constitution was born there. (Piero Calamandrei)

The Constitution is a good document; but it is still up to us to ensure that certain articles do not remain a dead letter, ink on paper. In this sense the Resistance continues. (Sandro Pertini)

The Resistance had been an extraordinary event. He had created a truly exceptional unit that ranged from Badoglio officers to communist workers. (Nilde Iotti)

The partisans’ dreams are rare and short, dreams born from nights of hunger, linked to the history of food, always little and to be divided into many: dreams of pieces of bread bitten off and then closed in a drawer. Stray dogs must have similar dreams, of gnawed bones hidden underground. Only when the stomach is full, the fire is lit, and one hasn’t walked too much during the day, can one allow oneself to dream of a naked woman and wake up in the morning empty and sparkling, with a joy like of anchors set sail . (Italo Calvino)

The Resistance and the Student Movement are the only two democratic-revolutionary experiences of the Italian people. All around there is silence and desert: indifference, statist degeneration, the horrendous Savoyard, Bourbon and papal traditions. (Pier Paolo Pasolini)

You do not know the hills | where the blood was shed. | We all fled | we all threw | the weapon and the name. (Cesare Pavese, November 9, 1945)

Always on the tombstones, my name, the two dates that alone count, and the title of writer and partisan will suffice for me. I think I did better this than that. (Beppe Fenoglio, The 23 days of the city of Alba)

Here live forever the eyes that were closed to the light so that everyone would open them forever to the light (Giuseppe Ungaretti, For the dead of the Resistance)

Images

