Ladyfug, a New York artist and Skin’s next wife, is pregnant with their first child

After the official announcement of their relationship, arrived in September last year, the singer Skin and his partner Ladyfug, have announced to the world that their family will soon grow. The next bride of the London performer is in fact pregnant and the two prepare to welcome their first child together.

In September of 2020, Skin and Ladyfug had their love shouted to the world and they had also announced that they would soon get married as well.

We love each other and are officially engaged! We can’t wait for the big day!

These had been the words of the front woman of the London group Skunk Anensie a few months ago.

That marriage, much desired and announced with great fanfare, due to the restrictions due to the Coronavirus has not yet been celebrated. However, the two artists have found a way to crown their love, waiting to pronounce the fateful “yes”.

On both of their official profiles Instagram, in fact, some very tender photos have appeared which, as always, portray them more united than ever. But they also exhibit avery important news. The two they are expecting a baby together and nothing, it seems, could make them happier.

Countless the reactions and comments of the many fa and colleagues who follow them on social networks. All united in showing theirs happiness for the couple and for the good news that will soon arrive in their lives.

Who is Skin’s next wife?

Ladyfag’s real name is Rayne Baron and is a writer, artist and event producer. She was born in Toronto and there she lived for many years, running a vintage clothing store and becoming one of the main animators of Canadian cultural movements before moving to New York, where she currently lives and works.

From four years is romantically linked to Skin, with whom he decided, precisely, to take the step of marriage and of become a mother.

If for Ladyfug it is the first marriage, the same cannot be said for his next bride.

Skin, in fact, after declaring herself bisexual, had had a long and important relationship with Christiana Wyly, daughter of American billionaire Sam Wyly. The two do they married in 2013 and they divorced two years later, in 2015.