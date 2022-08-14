Today Parallel 0° celebrates one year of wanting to raise awareness of the value of citizen participation in accountability to achieve the sustainability of society. This week’s bullets make it worthwhile, a brief recount of what was expressed during the first year.

1) Universe. Eternity is today and infinity is me: the everyday gift of making the day meaningful.

2) Sustainability. In 3 decades, families require more income earners, they are smaller, they raise young people without time, or commitment to their community… Unsustainable Mexico.

3) Guardians on duty. Individual happiness and the sustainability of society are unified the more your fundamental rights coincide with human rights.

4) Social cohesion. Individuals are social beings by nature because we depend on other individuals to survive, live together and be happy. A united society is never defeated.

5) CFE: electrical reform. How the basic 250 kwh electric basket impacts our pocket.

6) COP26 Climate change summit: Global climate catastrophe in 50 years according to the trend of the increase in the planet’s temperature. Are Mexico’s commitments aligned with the electricity reform?

7) Mexican Revolution, unfinished task. The minimum wage implemented in 1934 at the end of 2021 has increased from 124.8 to 141.7 in equivalent pesos. That is 19 cents per year.

8) Vote: Six-year citizen participation. When after five six-year terms of the so-called “Mexican miracle”, two were enough to lose the wealth earned by the minimum wage, the vote punished the PRI in 1988. Participatory citizenship would have hindered the temptation of the fall of the system.

9) Education, the relevance of the educational level: The higher the educational level, the better the purchasing power. External evidence (Mexico vs. OECD countries) and internal (our states).

10) Count new year.

11-14) Impunity, education and constitution I, II, III and IV. Clear rules, sustainable societies. The Mexican constitution is among those that offer more rights, use more words, create less value by right and less respect. Mexico suffers 27.6 million crimes a year, of which 2.8 million are reported and only 300 thousand are resolved. 98.85% remain unpunished. When committing a crime does not ruin the future, education will hardly imagine it as an antidote, not a remedy. This permeates other areas of citizen participation.

15-18) Revocation of mandate. At the dawn of another perfect dictatorship. If AMLO leaves at the end of his six-year term, will he be able to control his successor with the threat of revoking his mandate? Not voting would weaken their ability to convene to perpetuate themselves in MORENA to the detriment of our democracy. So far this six-year term, Mexico has fallen 14 places in the democracy index, only surpassing Honduras, Bolivia, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela in Latin America.

19) Treason against the country, the attack on the greatest of Institutions and the May celebrations. An educated country fosters consensus and respects it, whatever happens, because that is how a Nation is built. The dismantling of our Institutions already reaches the very notion of Homeland.

20) Monsieur Columbusand. “Wisdom begins with hatred of the bourgeois.” Flaubert. Of the bourgeois whose identity refers to the acceptance of those who have greater power in economic matters.

21-22) Mexico, Where do we want to be I and II? In terms of freedom, equality, income, no_corruption and welfare, in better positioned countries, income is not the highest, it is the best distributed and well received. He with the highest income does not have the greatest well-being. Freedom and equality are enough to achieve well-being. In a lesser place, well-being goes with individual and corrupt wealth… There is Mexico, very different from the dream and hope of Morelos and all the insurgents who gave us a homeland. What is missing for an equitable and just Mexico? If we do nothing, our dreams and hopes will not come true for our children either.

23) Conacyt under fire. What use is scientific and technological research? Countries with more quality researchers create more attractive companies and better income. Mexico is not listed.

24) Migration: What is AMLO negotiating at the Mexico-USA bilateral meeting? Wouldn’t it be better for our president to generate better jobs in Mexico, instead of asking for better living conditions for his fellow citizens that he cannot keep, or that depends more and more on their remittances?

25) We the poor…. Sustainable societies solve their problems, which generates technological independence. The greater the poverty, the greater the need for research teachers. However, it seems that Mexico does not care.

