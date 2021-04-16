The anime day It is not such a popular date around the world, but some countries do take it very seriously and even celebrate it.

This celebration took place on April 15, and the community was not the only one who remembered to commemorate it.

Through social networks, several companies dedicated to anime and manga posted messages to celebrate fans and this industry that has given us so many adventures.

The anime day seems to be quite relevant in USA, since cities like Atlanta, Carolina, Orlando and Nashville they usually have conventions on this date.

Due to the pandemic, the celebration was a little different this year, although some companies dedicated to this industry did not miss the opportunity to congratulate their followers.

Through various publications on social networks, some manga and anime distributors published messages that we leave you below.

Amazon Prime Video It had the support of an artist who dedicated himself to transforming the page’s followers into works with Japanese style, although only a few lucky ones succeeded.

Shonen jump He wished his followers a happy anime day and took the opportunity to ask them what was their favorite stand of Jojo’s.

The account of Bandai america He posted a video showing some of his products focused on various animated works and asked his fans how they would celebrate.

Viz Media could not miss in the celebration of anime day, and did a survey to find out which work had been the first that his fans saw.

It seems that this industry is already leaving behind the delays caused by the covid, and we hope that the situation will be kept under control so that it continues to function normally.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



