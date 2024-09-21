The writer Howard Phillips Lovecraft.

Throughout my life, I have been a member of only a few clubs. To paraphrase Marx (Groucho), I don’t think I would have been accepted into many more either. I am honoured to belong in body and arms (sic) to the Hungarian Fencing School, the sabre club of the master Imre Dobos; I was a member of the Barcelona Swimming Club (CNB) not for swimming but for being part of the rugby team, which I joined with the encouragement of Harry Feversham going to the Mahdi’s Sudan to return his four feathers; and I maintain my membership in the Viladrau Club, a remnant of the more customary village I am a Catalan bourgeoisie because of romanticism and because I can criticize its board. But recently I have joined an unexpected club that is giving me great joy, emotions and surprises. It is the Lovecraft Club, a reading club dedicated to Howard Phillips Lovecraft (HPL), the author of the Cthulhu myths, one of the most intense and crazy literary adventures of all time, whose spirit is captured very well by the entity, and so be it. In fact, Lovecraft himself would feel very comfortable, as in his house in Providence, in the sessions (in person and in person). on linewhich would not fail to surprise the writer), which bring together a handful of fervent followers, a true sect dedicated to dissecting and adoring the Lovecraftian canon and its derivatives.

The corporeal meetings take place —as it could not be otherwise— in the auditorium of the Barcelona bookstore Gigamesh, a temple of vice and subculture that is the closest thing we have here, south of shady Innsmouth, to the dangerous reserved area of ​​the Miskatonic University Library. At the entrance to Gigamesh there is, as a declaration of intent, a niche with a scale image (it would not fit at life size, of course) of the tentacled Cthulhu, the main divinity of the Lovecraftian pantheon, to worship as you pass by, and to leave some propitiatory coins, if it is possible to propitiate the great Cthulhu, whose mere presence, as is known and feared, already leaves you stunned. In any case, it is not bad, to create atmosphere, to mutter the canonical formula “Ph’nglui mglw’nafh Cthulhu R’lyeh wgah’nagl fhtagn”, “in his mansion in R’lyeh the recumbent Cthulhu awaits sleeping, but not dead, the pulpy uncle” (translation is mine).

The Lovecraft Club sessions—this first season, from January to July, there have been six, the second will begin on October 10 with the survivors—are appropriately impious and adjectivized, a true festival of necrolatry, and if you are drawn to Lovecraft, which for me has been a solitary and feverish vice for many years, it is the apotheosis of the cult, and also in company. How nice it is to be impious in a group! In addition, membership in the club is free, they only ask for your soul and your sanity upon entering, a ridiculous fee, one must agree, given the staff. I was underestimating the illusion that the club’s readings would include the nefarious, abysmal and terrible, and I am falling short, Necronomicon and Pnakotic Manuscripts (you’ve already left sanity at the entrance) but I imagine you can’t expect everyone to have read them, as they are so difficult to find, and I don’t even want to mention binding them. So the program has focused on Howard Phillips’ most famous titles and stories by other authors in his circle, and on modern books that recreate the world of the Providence writer, suggest it, use it or pay homage to it. Comments have been made (venerated) from the canon, starting with The Dunwich Horror, the great works: Call of Cthulhu, Mountains of Madness, The Colour Out of Space…And among the books by other authors, some recent titles that I found very interesting, such as, both in the Runas de Alianza collection, Dreamland Agents (2017), by Caitlín R. Kiernan, with echoes of Ballard, and above all The Ballad of Black Tom (2018), by Victor Lavalle, a New York professor at Columbia University who has won the British Fantasy Award and the Shirley Jackson Award and who creates an unforgettable brilliant character, a young black man from Harlem (we can imagine what the racist HPL would think of this) who traffics in forbidden evil books and gets involved in a conspiracy to awaken… Cthulhu, whose name appears only at the end (I promise it’s the only spoiler: I won’t tell how the book ends). Necronomicon). Lavalle dynamites the schemes of Lovecraftian narrative while paying homage to them, in the manner of the series Lovecraft Countryalso starring blacks in segregated America. Ultimately, Tom prefers the Primordials to the supremacists.

The people in charge of leading the sessions and the guests vary and alternate depending on the topic, but there are always the cult officiants Loredana Volpe (formally the director or high priestess of the club) and Antonio Torrubia, the bookseller of Evil, apostle of the strange and unnameable from his counter at Gigamesh. Also regulars are Javier Calvo, with his air of Abdul Alhazred and more Lovecraftian than the Yoggoth mushrooms that sometimes seem to have been taken; Mara Antón —no relation to me, although with Lovecraft you are always on the lookout for whatever comes up (!) and long live inbreeding—, and Carla Plumed. And Albert Monteys, Lluís Rueda and Isabel del Río have also intervened. Among the audience you could imagine being next to Henry Armitage, Inspector Legrasse, the Peaslee father and son, the artist Pickman, the pale Lavinia Whateley (one of the few women in Lovecraft; paradoxically, there is parity in the club), the members of the Pabodie expedition or one of the Marshes, recognizable by their smell of stale fish; and being you (me) Randolph Carter. Regarding the openness of the invitation, Torrubia recalled that “Cthulhu doesn’t care about the color of your soul, because he will eat them all.” After the Lovecraftian consideration he reflected: “Since we are going to end up devoured, I prefer to start with a party.” To which we all agreed.

The ineffable, corrupt, execrable and abominable sessions of the Lovecraft club have invariably had a component of personal confessions worthy of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. “I started at university, with In the night of timeand I said to myself: ‘I want to read everything by that guy,'” explained Volpe, a writer and theater director who entertains the crazy idea of ​​bringing precisely this to the stage In the night of time (The shadow out of time). “I read the myths in the Alianza edition of Llopis and then everything, and I have never stopped reading HPL, I read him all the time,” said Calvo, who considered that “we live in Lovecraftland” and that almost at the same time that the club started, last February, he published a second volume of Lovecraft letters, Dream Diary (Aristas Martínez), which he has edited and translated and which contains 22 of the dreams that HPL recounted in his correspondence and which he used as literary material. “Today I met with a friend who is interested in the inexplicable,” added one of the participants in the sessions; “I read him the first two pages of The Dunwich Horror and he told me: ‘I won’t be able to get out of here.’ And so on.

A few words about the attire. No one wore a tiara or a robe (or tentacles) but the competition for the best Lovecraftian T-shirt (dry, so far) was tight: there were Miskatonic University T-shirts, Cthulhu “for president” T-shirts, and “go sightseeing in Arkham” T-shirts. In the end, uniformity prevailed with the whole table wearing a black T-shirt with the unmistakable, elongated face of Lovecraft printed on it. You have to get it.

I have infiltrated the book club by adopting a pose of hierophant of the mysteries from the other side of the black arch and displaying my old student card from Miskatonic University, an accessory for the role-playing game. The call of Cthulhu of Chaosium that I always carry with me to confuse the City Police when I am caught in a breathalyzer test.

It was discussed in one of the sessions of The Hounds of Tindalosa story by a member of the real Lovecraft club, his original circle of friends and correspondents, Frank Belknap Long. Calvo edited, translated and wrote the prologue in 2021, also for Aristas Martínez, a volume that, with the title of the story, includes that and three other very good stories by Long, vindicating the author with the paradoxical initial phrase of “it would be impossible to say that Frank Belknap Long was a great writer” (but considering him the true inventor of the concept “Cthulhu cycle”). Loredana, by the way, brought the story to the theater in 2021, with other texts, in The locked roomin the Versus room.

I have a very special relationship with The Hounds of Tindaloswhich already appeared in the initiatory anthology of the Cthulhu myths by Llopis (Alianza, 1969, my edition is from 1975). I also had a Lovecraft club then. Its main members, May Clapers and Jose Beleta, great explorers of life, literature and friendship, have died and I imagine them residing in remote and silvery Kadath. Once, under the influence of reading the myths, we sneaked into a mysterious house in Viladrau surrounded by forest, built with an extravagant, madly rational architecture and equipped with an astronomical observatory with an open dome that pointed obsessively, it seemed to me, to the star Aldebaran in autumn. We went through the rooms in which no one had lived — the building was finished but uninhabited — shuddering at its design that seemed from another world. It seemed like a good setting for Long’s story, in which protagonist Halpin Chalmers ventures into terrible cosmic dimensions, searing horrors beyond space and time, through insane angles, and finds the corrupted, evil, disembodied Lovecraftian hounds of the title chasing him back. To prevent them from entering our universe—they do so at right angles—he plasters all the corners of the rooms, curving them. But an earthquake causes the plaster to fall off… Remembering the story, we ran out of the strange mansion in terror. Years later, fortune would have it that my family would come to live in that house. And I understood then, and have never forgotten, that we are destined for the strange.

