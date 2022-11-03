A tour throughout Italy, up to a wonderful Cupra Padel Experience, which took place last weekend at the Villa Pamphili Padel Club in Rome. A journey lasting many months, which involved personalities from the world of sport and entertainment, but above all lovers of the most up-and-coming discipline ever: padel. In Rome there was Demetrio Albertini: the former Milan and Italian national team midfielder has a particular bond with the Cupra Padel Tour. And with Di Biagio, Zambrotta and many others, Albertini has had a lot of fun in recent months. “A national padel team made up of former players? We never thought about it, but this sport is wonderful. Our main activity remains football, but with the padel we challenge each other around Italy ”.

Albertini was one of the first to bring the padel to Italy and has clear objectives. “I’m working on a new project, right in the City Life area in Milan where we have our padel center. We have just finished building 4 covered courts next to the Vigorelli, the Milan Velodrome”. Then a thought about his Milan, who yesterday broke the pass for the Champions League round of 16 by beating Salzburg. “It is clear that you cannot immediately reach the level of Chelsea, who won the group. But Milan are doing things well, acquiring more and more experience. Leao’s renewal? It’s nice to be out of these situations and to be able to judge. We should do our best to keep such a player, but there are always dynamics that we don’t know. It is important to talk to each other, to understand the will of the player. player and if he wants to build something with a club that has given him so much. I hope that the evaluations are not just economic. ”