Sie wundern sich, dass ich Sie mit „Herr“ anrede, wo alle Welt Sie einfach „Giorgio“ nennt? Das muss ich schon aus zwei Gründen. Erstens kenne ich Sie gar nicht so gut, abgesehen davon natürlich, dass ich seit einem Vierteljahrhundert Ihre Schauen besuche, mit denen Sie alles sagen, dass wir Hände schütteln und ein paar Worte wechseln. Und zweitens natürlich wegen des Respekts. Jahrzehntelang einen Stil zu verfolgen, eine riesige Marke aufzubauen und den Laden immer zusammenzuhalten, das ist eine ungeheure Leistung. An diesem Donnerstag werden Sie 90 Jahre alt und machen einfach weiter. Erst nach den Schauen schippern Sie übers Mittelmeer.
Vor ein paar Wochen war ich bei Ihrer Männermode-Schau. Als ich über die neuen Trends für Frühjahr und Sommer 2025 schrieb, musste ich eigentlich nur über Ihre Kollektion schreiben: softe Stoffe, leichte Konstruktionen, Bundfaltenhosen, die bequem sind, aber nicht zu Schlaghosen werden, moderne Zweireiher und einen insgesamt lockeren Look. Es war verblüffend: All die Mailänder Marken richten sich mit ihren Trends nach dem Trend, den Sie seit einem halben Jahrhundert vorgeben: mit fließenden Stoffen der Mode eine unvergleichliche Leichtigkeit zu geben. Das war also kein schneller Trend fürs nächste Frühjahr, das ist Ihre Lebenswerkschau.
At the end of the fashion show you came onto the catwalk: dark blue jacket, wide trousers, dark blue T-shirt – a man couldn’t be more simply and better dressed. A year ago we from FAZ magazine visited you. Our photographer Ralph Mecke took a picture of you in the garden behind your house on Via Borgonuovo. And he was amazed. Almost 30 years earlier he had taken a picture of you in the same place and you looked exactly the same then. When he gave you the old photo, you had to laugh. You were probably amazed yourself that you are still the same person.
The fashion world lives off big names. The series about designers like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior show that people are looking for people to identify with. And if you ask on the street in Germany for an Italian fashion designer, most people will only think of one. You have to be able to do that first. So you have also introduced the Italian way of life to the Germans.
As a child, you had to experience the detonation of an unexploded bomb, the death of a playmate, and the hardships of your parents in the post-war period. But you forgave us Germans for the war. So your fashion is also a project for peace and freedom. Sometimes you even watch German crime series. As you left, you once said to me: “Greetings to Derrick!” You haven’t even lost your sense of humor in all this time. Happy birthday!
