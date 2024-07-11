Vor ein paar Wochen war ich bei Ihrer Männermode-Schau. Als ich über die neuen Trends für Frühjahr und Sommer 2025 schrieb, musste ich eigentlich nur über Ihre Kollektion schreiben: softe Stoffe, leichte Konstruktionen, Bundfaltenhosen, die bequem sind, aber nicht zu Schlaghosen werden, moderne Zweireiher und einen insgesamt lockeren Look. Es war verblüffend: All die Mailänder Marken richten sich mit ihren Trends nach dem Trend, den Sie seit einem halben Jahrhundert vorgeben: mit fließenden Stoffen der Mode eine unvergleichliche Leichtigkeit zu geben. Das war also kein schneller Trend fürs nächste Frühjahr, das ist Ihre Lebenswerkschau.

Is still the same today: Giorgio Armani in his garden in 1995 Ralph Mecke

At the end of the fashion show you came onto the catwalk: dark blue jacket, wide trousers, dark blue T-shirt – a man couldn’t be more simply and better dressed. A year ago we from FAZ magazine visited you. Our photographer Ralph Mecke took a picture of you in the garden behind your house on Via Borgonuovo. And he was amazed. Almost 30 years earlier he had taken a picture of you in the same place and you looked exactly the same then. When he gave you the old photo, you had to laugh. You were probably amazed yourself that you are still the same person.

The fashion world lives off big names. The series about designers like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior show that people are looking for people to identify with. And if you ask on the street in Germany for an Italian fashion designer, most people will only think of one. You have to be able to do that first. So you have also introduced the Italian way of life to the Germans.