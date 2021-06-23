Parts of the Castillo Hotel Son Vida building date back to the 13th century and today it’s celebrating its 60th birthday as a hotel.

The property has changed hands several times over the years and was once owned by Mateu Life and the Truyols family. In the early 1900’s, Fernando Truyols and Despuig spent a fortune on renovations turning the home into a castle-style villa with a tower.

In 1961, it was bought by ‘Urbanización Son Vida’ founder, Steve Kusak, who turned it into a luxury hotel and held a lavish opening party the likes of which had never been seen before in the Balearic Islands.

In 1995 Castillo Hotel Son Vida was bought by the German business group, Schörghuber. The hotel closed for renovations in mid-2005 and reopened in February the following year.

In March 2007, it became a member of the Starwood Hotels & Resorts’ Luxury Collection and it’s now part of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection brand.

Castillo Hotel Son Vida has been a magnet for the rich and famous for decades, hosting royalty, politicians and celebrities. Former guests include Felipe González, Mikhail Gorbachev, Juan Carlos I, King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, Prince Rainier of Monaco, Grace Kelly, Queen Sirikit of Thailand, John Lennon, Julio Iglesias, Lionel Richie, James Brown, Maria Callas, Brigitte Bardot, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Steve McQueen, Anthony Quinn, Michael Caine, Truman Capote, Woody Allen and Pedro Almodóvar.

Castillo Hotel Son Vida has two restaurants and guests can choose either fine-dining at El Castell or tapas at the bodega-style Es Vi.

The hotel is surrounded by three excellent golf courses and features two outdoor swimming pools, an indoor pool, a Spa and a 24-hour fitness center.