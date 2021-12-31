We have now reached the end of 2021 and therefore the time has come wish everyone a happy 2022. But also to make a nice list of expectations, hopes and good intentions for the new year.

From certain points of view, 2021 can be considered a transition year. PS5 and Xbox Series X unfortunately even in the last twelve months have been difficult to find in stores, with many players still waiting for their “chance” to enter the next-gen. From this point of view, in spite of market forecasts, the hope is that the cursed semiconductor crisis will be resolved as soon as possible and that many of you will finally be able to buy the console or consoles of their dreams.

On the other hand, as was to be expected, the first year of life of the new flagships from Sony and Microsoft was characterized mostly by cross-gen projects that inevitably do not exploit the potential of the two consoles, although there were some welcome exceptions. , such as Forza Horizon 5 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Nintendo Switch instead continued to make sparks this year, thanks also to games of the caliber of Monster Hunter Rise, Metroid Dread and Shin Megami Tensei V.

The hope for next year of course is to see a little more “next-gen meat”, but let’s be clear, in terms of quality and quantity we can’t really complain. 2022 promises really well right now, just consider the many, perhaps too many, games arriving only in first quarter, including the likes of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and Gran Turismo 7, to name a few. All obviously keeping fingers crossed and hoping not to see a flood of postponements in 2022 as happened over the last twelve months.

Happy 2022 everyone!

In 2022 probably i subscription services they will play an even more important role than in the past. It is clear that Xbox Game Pass is now the pivot of Microsoft’s videogame ecosystem and considering that 31 games per day one have already been confirmed for next year, subscribers can certainly be more than optimistic. Sony, on the other hand, with its PlayStation Plus, between ups and downs, continues to collect generally positive acclaim and we can’t wait to find out more about the much talked about Spartacus, the new service that could combine PS Plus and PlayStation Now in a single subscription. Nintendo for its part this year launched the Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Package, the new subscription tier that allows access to a catalog of N64 and Sega Mega Drive games, as well as the Happy Home Paradise expansion of Animal Crossing: New Horizons . For the moment, the new service does not seem to have made its way into the hearts of many players, but what we have seen so far could only be the tip of the iceberg of the Nintendo offer. The rumors of recent months speak of the addition of new historical consoles, such as Game Boy and Game Boy Color, and not excluding that over time, subscribers can access a greater number of expansions and additional content included in the subscription price. In short, we are curious to find out how the big N will move in the coming months.

The buzzword of these last months of 2021 was undoubtedly “NFT“and rest assured that it will be the same in 2022. This new frontier of digital goods trading is viewed with skepticism by many, although there is no lack of those who look at its potential with genuine interest. As far as video games are concerned, we are still at the beginning, but important names are already coming forward. Just think of Legacy, the new management software by Peter Molyneux, which allows you to buy virtual land and promises to give life to real businesses complete with cryptocurrency trading. Or Ubisoft, which has launched the its Quartz service, a platform where players can buy and sell NFTs, which, however, does not seem to have been very successful for now.In short, we will certainly see new experiments and initiatives in this sense again next year.

Before we leave you, we wish you a happy 2022 again and we ask you: what are your good intentions and with which game will you inaugurate the next year? What are your expectations for 2022? Let us know in the comments.

