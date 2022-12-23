Picture: TuM

Christmas ornaments are not to be confused with Christmas decorations. This one certainly doesn’t, maybe it doesn’t even need a special occasion. But a special woman. Her name was Eva, as a child she couldn’t keep her hands off the silk cords on her grandmother’s velvet curtains and later wanted her husband to have a necklace with the same feeling. The Wellendorff manufactory from Pforzheim knows a few such stories very well, in this case heart-rending ones. So her golden cord has been around for 45 years, it consists of hand-twisted, 18-carat wire, the blacksmith needs 160 meters. The visible and tangible tinkering is available in a few variants, from 6600 euros Santa Claus is there.hap.