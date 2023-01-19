Guasave, Sinaloa.- Deserved celebration of life for Mrs. María del Rosario Espinoza Uraga, on the occasion of her 102nd birthday.

The congratulations and good wishes were immediate from their children Manuel, Luz Delfina, Miguel Ángel, Rosenda, Alicia, María Cristina, Fausto, Catalina, Hermelinda, María Elena, Edmundo, Eduardo and Margarita León Espinoza, who also They took care of the details.

The meeting was held at the residence of the León Espinoza family, where their closest friends, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were present, with whom he enjoyed a lot of love that they gave him for being such a special day.