Happinet has unveiled the lineup of games it will present during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will be held from 21 to 24 September. In addition to its own titles, the software house will also give space to many games developed by partner companies, such as Compile Heart And INTI CREATES.

Here is the complete list:

505 Games

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Ares

Amakano: Second Season

HHG Megami no Shuuen

Beep Japan

Blissbrain

Princess Maker 2: Regeneration

Broccoli

CFK

A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Out side is dangerous

Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger’s Requiem

Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth

Some Some Convenience Store

Compile Heart

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution

City Connection

Gimmick! special edition

FZ: Formation Z

WiZmans World ReTry

Cosen

CreSpirit

Rabi Ribi Platinum Edition

Daewon Media

Date Art / MOSS

Petit Petit Petit

GigaCrysta

G-MODE Corporation

KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Coro Coro Comic Ver. ~Coro Coro Comic Yomimasu ka? Soretomo Kuukiyomimasu ka?

Goblinz Studio

Gravity Game Arise

KAMIBAKO: Mythology of Cube

H2 Interactive

Atomic Heart

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

Happinet Games

Happinet Indie Collection

Passepartout 2: The Lost Artist

STRAY

Happinet Phantom Studios

PLAY! Katsu toka Makeru toka wa, Doudemo Yokute the Movie

InfoLens

Inky Dreams

INTI CREATES

Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE

Justdan International

Kadokawa Corporation

Novamicus

PLAYISM

Needy Streamer Overload

WORLD OF HORROR

Phoenixx

Gigantosaurus The Game

GENSOU Skydrift

Paw Patrol World

SAT BOX

Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi 3 + Special Set

Party Party Time

Shinsegae I&C

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Super Deluxe Games

DoDonPachi Resurrection

Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth-

Mushihimesama

Radiant Silvergun

Trip World DX

TAITO

Egret II mini Arcade Memories VOL. 2

liveON

Aogiri Koukou x KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Collaboration

Zuki

Densha de GO! PLUG & PLAY 2: Sanyou Shinkansen-Hen EX

Source: Happinet Street Gematsu