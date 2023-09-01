Happinet has unveiled the lineup of games it will present during the Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will be held from 21 to 24 September. In addition to its own titles, the software house will also give space to many games developed by partner companies, such as Compile Heart And INTI CREATES.
Here is the complete list:
505 Games
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
activision
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Ares
- Amakano: Second Season
- HHG Megami no Shuuen
Beep Japan
Blissbrain
- Princess Maker 2: Regeneration
Broccoli
CFK
- A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Out side is dangerous
- Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger’s Requiem
- Motesolo: No Girlfriend Since Birth
- Some Some Convenience Store
Compile Heart
- Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
City Connection
- Gimmick! special edition
- FZ: Formation Z
- WiZmans World ReTry
Cosen
CreSpirit
- Rabi Ribi Platinum Edition
Daewon Media
Date Art / MOSS
- Petit Petit Petit
- GigaCrysta
G-MODE Corporation
- KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Coro Coro Comic Ver. ~Coro Coro Comic Yomimasu ka? Soretomo Kuukiyomimasu ka?
Goblinz Studio
Gravity Game Arise
- KAMIBAKO: Mythology of Cube
H2 Interactive
- Atomic Heart
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
Happinet Games
Happinet Indie Collection
- Passepartout 2: The Lost Artist
- STRAY
Happinet Phantom Studios
- PLAY! Katsu toka Makeru toka wa, Doudemo Yokute the Movie
InfoLens
Inky Dreams
INTI CREATES
- Yohane the Parhelion: BLAZE in the DEEPBLUE
Justdan International
Kadokawa Corporation
Novamicus
PLAYISM
- Needy Streamer Overload
- WORLD OF HORROR
Phoenixx
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- GENSOU Skydrift
- Paw Patrol World
SAT BOX
- Bokura no Keshigomu Otoshi 3 + Special Set
- Party Party Time
Shinsegae I&C
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Super Deluxe Games
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Espgaluda II -Be Ascension. The Third Bright Stone of Birth-
- Mushihimesama
- Radiant Silvergun
- Trip World DX
TAITO
- Egret II mini Arcade Memories VOL. 2
liveON
- Aogiri Koukou x KUUKIYOMI: Consider It Collaboration
Zuki
- Densha de GO! PLUG & PLAY 2: Sanyou Shinkansen-Hen EX
Source: Happinet Street Gematsu
