Fourth child on the way for the beautiful VIP couple: the fourth child of Alessandra De Angelis and Emanuele D’Avanzo will be born in November

Fourth child on the way for the gorgeous Alessandra De Angelis and her husband Emanuele D’Avanzo. The couple, known for their participation in the 2015 edition of Temptation Island, will welcome another baby into their home in a few weeks. The announcement came last April, in a very sweet video on social media. Video which was then followed, in recent months, by other very tender posts.

Credit: ale__deangelis – Instagram

Alessandra and Emanuele are experiencing months of infinite joy. They have been since the beginning of the year when they discovered that soon, in their home, another baby will arrive.

The announcement official, as often happens in these cases for well-known characters in the entertainment industry, arrived on socialespecially on Instagramwhere Alessandra herself has more than 600 thousand followers.

In the video published by the former Temptation Island contestant, now a successful entrepreneur, Emanuele and the three children could be seen giving her a daisy. Four daisies, a number that is no coincidence. A number that announced the imminent arrival of the fourth child.

Accompanying the postthe influencer wrote:

Today they gave me 4 daisies..🌸 Beatrice the eldest, Enea the second and Adrietta the last. Dad also joined in and gave me another one. Spring arrives flower after flower. And I’m ready to keep another one in my belly. Today I entered the third month. A new journey begins. I can’t wait to tell you every detail. Our family is still growing. Baby 4 we are waiting for you 🍀❤️

The family of Alessandra De Angelis and Emanuele D’Avanzo

Credit: ale__deangelis – Instagram

As mentioned, the two are known for their participation as a couple in Temptation Island in the 2015 edition. They had already been together for three years, since 2012, and from the program, apart from some small complications due to the temptress Fabiola Cimminellathey came out together and even more bonded.

Shortly afterwards the marriage proposal arrived and followed by Orange flowers.

Then, in 2017, the first joy arrived, Beatrice Emma. Two years later, in 2019, their second child was born, a boy named Aeneas Emanuele.

The third was a surprise pregnancy, at least from what we understood when Alessandra De Angelis said in August 2020. In any case, the third child, the little one Adriaarrived at the end of that year to everyone’s delight.

TO November the stork will return to the D’Avanzo De Angelis home again and they really can’t wait to expand their family.