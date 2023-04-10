Happiness | The big science story tells you how satisfied you are compared to others – Answer five questions and you can get an explanation for your feelings

Many challenging life events easily pile up in middle age. The “sandwich generation”, balancing under the cross pressure of several roles, is often the most dissatisfied with their lives in comparisons of age groups.

Pare you an orphan? continuously from success to success, but you are still dissatisfied with your life? Or are you one of those whose positive attitude is not discouraged even by constant adversity?

Happiness is a complex weave. It is affected by, for example, our relationships, our financial situation and various events that have happened along our lives. What kind of personalities we are is also essential.