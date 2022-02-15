Sofia and the silver medal won 23 days after the injury in Cortina: “I would have signed”. Delago: “It’s the best day of my career”

From our correspondent Simone Battaggia

Hugs, laughter, especially emotion. The podium of the Olympic downhill has just been defined and the parterre of the Yanqing track is swarming with blue. There is the bulk of the Coni delegation with the president Giovanni Malagò, but then one after the other the technicians of the National team arrive, the men who followed the race from the track, the people who built the miracle of silver day by day. by Sofia Goggia and the splendid bronze by Nadia Delago. Andrea Panzeri, the medical director of Fisi, does not hold back his tears after the 23 days that have passed from the injury of the Bergamo-born in Cortina to the podium. He embraces Alberto Ghezze, here representing Milan-Cortina 2026 but emotionally involved in the first person, because it is he who saw Sofia Goggia grow up in blue. And then the physicists Gigi Devizzi and Riccardo Giovannetti, the technicians Much Mair and Daniele Simoncelli, the technical director Gianluca Rulfi. Emotions mix, because there is a bit of regret, everyone had dreamed of gold, even a sensational hat-trick, but pride prevails for having built two very heavy and meaningful medals, two medals that are not at all obvious. See also Snowboarding A “new Great Wall of China” was built in Beijing to protect competitors

Sofia’s words – On the podium, the blues are awarded together with the winner, Corinne Suter, by member Cio Octavian Morariu and by the president of Fisi Flavio Roda. Nadia with the bronze is the emblem of joy, she jumps on the podium and never stops; Sofia is much more staid, aware. It is clear that she wanted the gold, but she still shows pride in what she has done. These are her first statements: “I am proud of this medal, she was not at all obvious after the injury three weeks ago in Cortina. In the race I had good sensations, in the central part I think I got a bit of wind. Below I lost everything, the plans are not my strong point, but I’m happy anyway. If in recent days they had told me that I would have made silver, I would have signed ”.

Nadia’s happiness – “It’s the best day of my career – says Nadia Delago -. I’m really happy, I have to thank everyone who helped me win this medal. I dreamed of participating in the Olympics, winning a medal seemed a long way off. very grateful and happy “. The hug with his sister Nicol, at the finish line, was special: “It’s so nice to be here together – he admitted – Making my first Olympics with her is incredible. We help each other, I’m grateful to have come here together with she”. See also WEC | Di Resta replaces Lynn in United for Sebring

February 15 – 07:00

