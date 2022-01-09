Ibiza, after beating Alcorcón, wins again in their stadium two and a half months later. The previous victory of the celestial at home dated back to October 23 last year. The fans of UD Ibiza had a great time this Saturday after the defeat of their team (6-2) at Alcorcón. Not surprisingly, the celestial fans (almost 3,400 attended the stadium) had only celebrated two triumphs before at the Ibizan coliseum. And the last one had been on October 23, when the Balearic Islands beat Fuenlabrada 3-1. Two and a half months later came the third victory of the course and the first at home of the era Paco Jémez, the new coach who signed the club after the dismissal of Juan Carlos Carcedo.

The love affair with the coach has been instantaneous. The ovation that he got, when he went to the changing rooms, after crushing his team at Alcorcón, is the best example of this. Because far from winning again, what Jémez has achieved is to plug in again some players who had lost steam and who were going through a dynamic that did not invite optimism. The arrival of the Cordoba coach has been a breath of fresh air for the squad, who closed the first round with six consecutive days without winning and opened the second part of the championship with two consecutive wins. The footballers believe in Jémez’s speech and many of them are beginning to show the potential that was presumed to them, especially some of the reinforcements who arrived at the squad that had achieved the historic promotion to the silver category of Spanish football. The team seems different. The offensive bet is clear and the goals scored reaffirm it. In just two matches the celestial have scored eight goals, while in the entire first round, Carcedo’s Ibiza scored 19 in 21 matches. In other words, the new Ibiza has almost half of the goals, but in just 180 minutes.

Jémez’s block seems, at least in these last two games, to be a more intense, sacrificial and orderly team in the pressure and more cheerful in the offensive plot. With errors to be polished, as the coach himself acknowledged at a press conference after winning Alcorcón, the sensations are very good, but euphoria should not spread, he warned. Above all, in a category as even as the Second Division is. In addition, Jémez seems to have found an eleven guarantee holder. The pitiusos coach has repeated the same initial set in the two matches that he has already led to Ibiza. Many of the players that were usual for Carcedo have disappeared from that block. For example, in the goal Álex Domínguez has relieved Germán; the Ibizan Juan Ibiza has acquired the rank of starter in the center of the defense, the same as Cifu on the right side and Gonzalo Escobar on the left. The latter, like Domínguez, had hardly had a leading role with Carcedo.

Other men like Morillas, Fran Grima or Manu Molina seem to have lost prominence, in favor of signings that arrived in the summer. Jémez has also given way to a new pair of pivots, embedding there Javi Lara (who also wore the captain’s armband against Alcorcón) along with a Pape Diop that looks like another with the arrival of the Cordovan coach. The Senegalese midfielder is another footballer and in the last match he gave a whole recital, being the player that was expected since he signed for Ibiza. The wings, in these first two games, have been for Cristian Herrera (right) and Mateusz Bogusz (left), with Miguel Ángel Guerrero as midfielder and Sergio Castel as center forward. If things work out, it seems unlikely that Jémez will make adjustments to his starting eleven, although everything will depend on the circumstances in each game. On more than one occasion, Jémez has repeated that he does not have a starting eleven. What is unquestionable is that the Cordovan coach has fallen on his feet at UD Ibiza. Six points out of as many possible in 2022 are an overwhelming start for the Ibizan block.

It is true that it has been against rivals from the lower part, but with so little time to work the performance is beyond doubt based on the results obtained. Jémez has already said on more than one occasion, and it is something that honors him, that there is important work from the previous coaching staff headed by Carcedo. His idea is to retouch and adjust the celestial machine, so that as soon as possible he can stay in the season of his debut in LaLiga SmartBank. Once it is achieved, if it is achieved, there will be a license to dream. For now, the beginning of Jémez is promising to say the least.

