It didn’t matter that it was a weekday Tuesday. It didn’t matter how hot it was in the middle of the afternoon. The sit-in of more than an hour sitting in the sun in the armchair did not matter, waiting for the start of the meeting. It was considered good that the flags with sticks, the banners and the drums of the most sugarcane fans stayed at the door. The material was requisitioned by the security guards. Modern football. They already know. Such was the illusion of the people to return to Cartagonova after 14 long months without being able to do so that there was not a single complaint. Not a bad gesture. Not a reproach. Final atmosphere in a stadium with 2,240 occupied seats and 12,100 empty seats due to the imposition of the health authorities. Things of the new normal.

Smoking, eating and standing are prohibited. It is forbidden to use the toilets except in case of extreme need Forbidden to sit with your father. Or with your son. Couples separated by three seats. That was strict protocol, which everyone followed. “And the other day, 10,000 people from Badajoz jumping and hugging in the Extremadura field,” complained a fan wearing the maritime shirt. Number 7. Rubén Castro on the back.

“I thought we were going to miss out on Rubén Castro and at least once we will be able to see him!” He yelled at a colleague sitting two rows below. They were so eager to celebrate the Canary’s goals that they even celebrated those scored by Marc Martínez in the warm-up. Chants, applause and throats tuned from before starting the duel. “He has three today,” predicted another lively man in his forties at the north end.

Masks and bottles of water were distributed and only at the end, in full ecstasy for the 3-2, there were hugs and contact between fans



A watcher for vomitory



Everything was the same as before. It seemed. Because the truth is that almost 7,000 subscribers were missing. And there was a watchman in each vomitory, watching that nobody got up or took off their mask. People, in any case, wanted to play their game. And he didn’t stop cheering. There was no need for drums or a crowd of animation. It was the preview of a special afternoon. Almost everyone was wearing an Efesé jersey. Albinegra, red, green and even yellow.

The fans sang the Filiu a cappella anthem at the footballers’ exit and recovered the Viking cry in the corner kicks, as if wanting to return on the fast track to everything that the pandemic took from them. They suffered a great deal with the attacks of a superior Almería in the first half, but in minute 42 came one of those moments that will be remembered for a lifetime. Rubén Castro never fails. He made his goal and the stadium fell apart. As if it were full. The first after so many months with the stadium closed.

Some could not contain themselves and hugged. Some mask was lost on the way. Not much for what would come later, in a second time of madness. The guards who controlled that the thing did not get out of hand wore spare masks. They also distributed water at break. Every fifteen minutes, the public address system remembered everything that could not be done. Some of them ended up tired. “We already know, we already know,” a veteran follower repeated sarcastically after listening to Julio Clemente, a computer scientist for the club who made an emergency ‘speaker’ yesterday, by the fifth or sixth voice, due to the loss due to coronavirus of the person who is usually in charge of the public address system.

Cold and heat



The sun went down and those who left their jackets at home missed it. In Cartagonova, more than anywhere else in the port city, we must never forget that until May 40 we must not take off the coat. Those in shorts had a really bad time in the second half, when the shadow took over the stands. Most of the black and white subscribers warmed up taking it with the Galician Iglesias Villanueva. The truth is that Efesé has no luck with this referee. He made very controversial decisions. One more time.

But Rubén Castro and De Blasis appeared once again, so that the staff would forget about the referee and end up having a great time. Happiness overflowed when the crash ended and it was celebrated as if it were a promotion. Some containment in the stands, because the virus is still here. But on the pitch, players and technicians from Efesé were seen completely unleashed. The players went to the lower north end, where their partners and children were. Datkovic, shirtless, was the one who had the singing voice of the Albinegra party on the lawn. Jumps, hugs, dances and obvious symptoms that the goal of permanence has been achieved, in the absence of a mathematical reality.

The people, happy as almost never, went down the bridge with an ear smile. «Since 1945 I have been following my Cartagena and I have never seen him in Primera. To Hercules, to Elche, to Murcia, to Almería, to Albacete … To all those, yes. Let’s see if I can see him one day, ”a veteran fan commented on the way home. Today is closer than yesterday. The story continues.