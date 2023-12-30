Finally, the day arrived for the officialization of two players returning tol Junior from Barranquilla to defend the title Colombian Leagueand face the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

It may be of interest to you: Benzema, between drama and scandal: he disappeared from the club, no one knows his whereabouts

On this occasion, both Victor Cantillo as Yimmi Chará were announced as new reinforcements for the 'shark' team, after both were in Corinthians and Portland Timbers respectively in this last year 2023.

Read here: Vinicius surprises with an impressive tattoo on his back that is a sensation

After both players passed the medical exams perfectly, the Junior from Barranquilla In this way, the two signings were made official. Showing the jersey number that both Cantillo as Chara They played in their first time with the team, in addition to showing the titles they both won with the Atlantic team.

Yimmi Chará He returns to Junior after 6 years without being with the Barranquilleros, where in his first step he had the opportunity to play 52 games, which he had the chance to score on 18 occasions and assist on 7 times. He thus played 4,309 minutes and obtained a single title (Cup 2017) with the red and white team.

Also: 'Bolillo' Gómez, in the sights of a Copa Libertadores club in crisis: market novel?

While Victor Cantillo, who returns to Junior after his regular stint with the Corinthians of Brazilreturns to the 'shark' team after he left in 2020. In his first campaign in the Barranquilla team, he had the chance to play 129 games, which he was able to score on 4 occasions and assist on 9 times, thus playing 10,636, and winning two Leagues and Cups, and a Super League.

The arrivals of Cantillo and Chará to Junior are added to those of Roberto Hinojosa, Fabián Cantillo, and Marco Pérez. In total there are five reinforcements that will be under the orders of the DT, Arturo Reyes, for the first half of 2024, where they will compete in the BetPlay League and the Copa Libertadores.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO