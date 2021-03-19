Happiness “Here is a strange feeling of blowing Finns together” – Finland again received the title of the happiest country, this is how the matter was commented on in the center of Helsinki

People interviewed by HS say that in exceptional times, happiness has been brought about by security as well as family, loved ones and friends.

Finland has been named for the fourth year in a row the happiest country in the world.

HS asked people moving in the center of Helsinki on Friday afternoon what makes them happy right now, despite the glaring pandemic.

Mikael Haveri has noticed that he has recently been made happy by things that may not have been considered as much in the past.

“Family, work, freedom,” Haveri lists. “In the time of the Corona, it has become clear that everything is fine: there is no shortage of anything.”

It would be nice for a buddy to be social and visit different places. However, the lack of these is not such a big problem for him today, as modern technology offers a lot of options to relax at home.

“There’s no compulsion to go anywhere, but you still miss it,” Haveri thinks.

Happy also does the fact that he is Finnish, says Iiris Helonheimo.

“Everything is relatively good in Finland. There are shortcomings, but they are always everywhere, ”says Helonheimo.

“A lot of people have moved here, and they’ve been wondering how safe it is here.”

The period of exception has made the life of every Finn more difficult. Helonheimo’s happiness has also sometimes faltered when he has had to give up familiar everyday things.

“I can’t get to the pool, the gym and nowhere. When I leave the door, I have to think about where I am going and what I can do, ”Helonheimo says.

Everyday happiness is often built on close people, such as Eeva Anttila.

“Of course also about the future baby. About love, ”Anttila smiles.

“Adding a family has also taken ideas away from the corona. A wonderful close circle has also helped. ”

Anttila is also one of those who feel monotonous in the midst of life’s limitations. You can’t do things as freely as you would like.

“Here in the city it is most visible.”

Finland The recognition you receive is a positive and wonderful thing, they say Hanna Lindqvist and Satu Vuorinen.

“But I’m not surprised by this, because Finland is a pretty good place,” says Vuorinen.

“I have lived abroad for many years polluted city. In Finland, you can go out and pull your lungs full of oxygen. It is easily taken for granted, even if it is not, ”says Lindqvist, who lived in Moscow.

At the moment, Lindqvist and Vuorinen are made happy by family, health and exercise, among other things.

“At the moment, feelings of happiness are experienced quite a lot through children and family,” Vuorinen says.

According to Vuorinen and Lindqvist, the key to the continuity of Finns’ happiness is how to cope with the corona pandemic. Positive economic development and the preservation of jobs are important for keeping Finns safe.

The mountains are worried about the possibility that a wave of unemployment will sweep over Finland.

“Not necessarily to himself or his close circle, but to the whole of Finland,” he ponders.

Lindqvist fears a change in climate, which the bad economic situation will bring when it comes.

“Pessimism is a terribly bad thing for the future,” Lindqvist says.

“But we have the infrastructure in good condition and they keep the people in this country on their feet. It’s definitely one thing that makes people happy: it doesn’t leave you empty, even if something happens. ”

Glass Palace enjoyed afternoon coffee in the square Henna Sillanpää and Tristen Dordoy were not surprised by Finland’s recognition.

“Things are very good here compared to many other countries,” says Sillanpää.

“Even though we like our own space, there is a strange feeling of blowing Finns together.”

During the pandemic, Sillanpää has been made happy by friends and close ones. While people can’t be seen face to face, it’s easy to keep in touch with them in other ways.

Dordoy from the Netherlands has lived in Finland for more than a year. He states that the fourth consecutive recognition means that the Finns were already happy. In Dordeau, for example, free education and health care are trump cards of happiness.

“I believe that Finnish social security makes many people happy,” says Dordoy.

