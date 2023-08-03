Group 5 confirmed the dates of their concerts scheduled for August through their social networks. According to the post, the important orchestra will perform in up to seven cities in Peru after a successful national tour. Check the details of these events and how you can buy tickets.

It should be noted that the northern group was recently in Cajamarca and Huaraz, places where they celebrated the National Holidays with packed concerts. For their next musical events, they will arrive in the Peruvian jungle.

Group 5 is going through one of its best moments. Photo: composition LR/Group 5/Facebook

What will be the next concerts of Group 5?

So far, Grupo 5 has released its following concerts in these regions:

Chimbote (Friday, August 4) (private) (Ancash)

Motupe (Saturday, August 5) (Lambayeque)

Chachapoyas (August 15) (Amazon)

Santa (Sunday August 13) (Ancash)

Moyobamba (August 18) (San Martín)

Tarapoto (Saturday August 19) (San Martín)

Bagua Grande (Sunday August 20) (Amazon).

Group 5: how will ticket sales be?

So far, only two Grupo 5 concerts have information on how tickets will be purchased and these are:

Motupe: face-to-face sale on Inca Atahualpa street N. 222

Tarapoto: FREE

What is the most listened to song of Group 5, according to Spotify?

The most listened to song from Grupo 5 is “Motor y motivo”, according toSpotify. This melody leads the list of the most popular of the group, with a total of 33,372,866 reproductions, according to figures observed as of August 3, 2023. The second place is occupied by “El ritmo de mi corazón” and the third “Amor de my loves”, with 29,669,178 and 21,920,981, respectively.

