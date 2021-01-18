At the beginning of 2021 we told you that a new series of Tamagotchi inspired by the characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion, and there were versions where you could take so much care of the EVE, as of the pilots.

In the case of EVE you could take care of models 00, 01 and 02; while the pilots only included Kaworu Nagisa, Mari Makinami and Rei Ayanami. While these tamagotchi are already available in Japan for 2,530 yen, Western fans will also have a chance to purchase them.

Thanks to information from Siliconera We know that these toys will be available for pre-sale from Amazon United States with release date scheduled for April 9, 2021 in the case of the first line, and the June 1 for the case of the second.

Since Mexico you can buy them for $ 24.99 with extra shipping cost of $ 6.84 Dollars. Giving a total of $ 31.83 USD, at today’s exchange rate it would be approximately $ 627.45 MXN in total.

It is definitely great news for collectors of products from Neon Genesis Evangelion, especially since tamagotchis were also a very precious toy for children of the 90s.

If you want one of these Evangelion tamagotchi maybe you should hurry

Although you should know that at the time of writing this note there are already some sold out, such as the EVA 02 model by Asuka and the EVA 01 model by Shinji, probably because they are among the first to be announced and belong to the main characters.

Are you thinking of purchasing one of these tamagotchi models from Evangelion? Let us know in the comments.

