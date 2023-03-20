Happiness | Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row

The World Happiness Report 2023 was published on Monday.

Finland is again at the top this year when measuring the happiness of countries World Happiness Report in the listing.

Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row. The 2023 World Happiness Report was released on Monday.

Like last year, Denmark is the second happiest country in the world according to the report. Iceland is third, just like last year.

Israel has risen to fourth place in the list this year, while last year it was ninth. Switzerland, on the other hand, has fallen from last year’s fourth place to eighth.

Happiest countries in the world 2023:

Finland Denmark Iceland Israel Netherlands Swedish Norway Switzerland Luxembourg New Zealand

Lithuania entered the top 20 happiest countries this year as the only new country. Since 2017, Lithuania has improved its ranking by more than 30 places.

According to the report, the world’s unhappiest countries are once again Afghanistan and Lebanon.

In the World Happiness Report, happiness is examined through six concepts: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity and low corruption.