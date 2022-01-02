Instagram has had an ironic account since November: ‘Impersonal growth’. Under the heading Coach or kitsch? videos are posted of gurus and coaches. One yells at you to get off the couch, the other yells about crypto or ice baths. But the majority look at you intensely, take a deep breath, and ask you to look for your happiness, your strength, your purpose. The coaches form a mosaic of intense stares, pearly white teeth and encouragingly nodding heads. If you were to make a movie out of it, the title would be Products of a Pandemic.