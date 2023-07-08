Good morning. Excellent weekend.

The happiness it comes from the heart, not from the environment.

He says psalm 104: May my meditation be pleasant to you; I will rejoice in the Lord.

Cheer up! Have a good weekend and don’t forget, happiness doesn’t come from the environment.

Success! Cheer up! We have a big heart.







God’s infinite love for you

Life is like a box of chocolates

God will never let you down

The goodness and joy that are sown are more than recovered

#Happiness #environment