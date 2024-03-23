In the week that passes, the data of the World Happiness Index 2024a study what he did Gallup and the United Nations in which Mexico ranked 25th of 143 that this measurement contemplates.

The study takes into account six factors of analysis: gross domestic product per capita, life expectancy, generosity, social support, freedom and corruption.

In the first places From this evaluation there are Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel to name a few.

In it American continent the happiest country is Costa Rica which is located in 12th place, then Canada in 15th place, the United States (23rd), Mexico (25th) and Uruguay (26th).

Like every year, March 20 is the International Day of Happinessa date established by the UN since 2013, is about recognizing the importance of happiness and well-being as universal aspirations of human beings and the importance of their inclusion in government policies.

In the work context, well-being and happiness are relevant and important, it has to do with satisfying the needs of the worker and promoting a positive environment, it is about knowing how to listen to the collaborator, build trust, promote professional development, recognize their achievements and improve the working conditions.

But the reality, according to polls and surveys by job consultants, is that half of the workers in our country are not happy with their jobs, which is manifested in the search for new job opportunities.

There is great dissatisfaction among workers in companies and businesses, which is why they have to look for new collaborators.

Whoever works in a company looks for a place where they feel comfortable, a healthy environment that satisfies their needs for acceptance and productivity.

Healthy spaces are worked on day by day, it is the experience of well-being and happiness of doing work with dedication and generating satisfaction.

There are basic needs that must be met for a worker to feel happy and complete in their job.

Human beings need to satisfy basic needs to feel complete.

Meet their physiological needs, such as food, water and shelter, security, esteem, love and belonging, self-actualization and esteem.

At the points indicated, the human resources areas of companies must have a measurement scheme to be able to assess the satisfaction of their collaborators and their work experience.

By addressing the needs of workers, positive results are generated and work performance is advanced.

If employees are satisfied and motivated, they will be more productive in what they do, which will contribute to meeting the company's goals.

Likewise, a more cordial work environment will be created that will help the emotional well-being of the team.

Talent will also be retained in the company, which will generate savings in resources by not hiring new personnel.

Likewise, the quality of work is improved because employees will be happy and committed, this translates into quality customer service.

If there is concern on the part of the employer, it will lead to better attraction of new talent to the team.

In summary, a high level of worker satisfaction will result in happy and engaged employees, increases team morale, and improves the work environment.

