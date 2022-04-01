Feedz, a platform created three years ago to measure employee performance and engagement, surpassed the unprecedented mark of 150,000 people and 1,000 companies registered. Just last year, according to the CEO Bruno Soares, the growth was 420%, with the participation of companies such as Kopenhagen, Zurich Airport Brasil, Lacoste, Enjoei, Reclame Aqui, Danone, Dotz, Fbiz, Mallory, Next, Digio, Grupo Soma, Boticário and C6bank. With R$ 9 million in business, Soares says that Feedz’s challenge is to cultivate innovation and happiness in companies through the best people management practices.

(Note published in issue 1267 of Dinheiro Magazine)