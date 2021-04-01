Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Khalidiya Suburb Council, one of the councils of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs of the Government of Sharjah, launched the initiative “The Safety of the People of My Suburb”, which comes in the interest of the Khalidiya Suburb Council for the continuation of community initiatives for the people of the suburb for the second year in a row, and that is yesterday evening. The council devoted the initiative to the category of needy families from the suburb of Khalidiya “most in need” to make them happy by providing health protection supplies to their homes, as part of the preventive measures taken to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and the council delivered supplies to these families, while taking all precautionary and preventive measures during distribution. .

In turn, Khalfan Saeed Al-Marri, head of the Khalidiya Suburb Council, said: This initiative comes in light of the concerted efforts of the state to combat the spread of the virus, and also within the framework of the Council’s social work that it is constantly keen on.

He pointed out that the Khalidiya Suburb Council took the initiative to organize this initiative out of its belief in its role and responsibility towards the “most needy” families in the suburb in order to preserve their safety and the safety of their families, and adhere to security and safety measures.