American actor Bradley Cooper revealed that he is totally willing to record a fourth part of the saga ‘Happened yesterday?’. These statements were taken from the interview he gave to The New Yorker Radio Hour, a Variety podcast, where he attended to promote the film ‘Maestro’, in which he directs and stars. In addition, Cooper noted that despite the challenging roles he has lately, he still wants to continue doing comedy, so a new installment of the saga of Todd Phillips It could be a great opportunity.

“I would do ‘What happened yesterday?’ Part 4′ instantly”

In said interview, Bradley Cooper answered the question of whether he was done with comedy or if he would make a new comedy film. ‘Happened yesterday?’to which the actor responded: “I would do ‘What happened yesterday? Part 4’ instantly. Simply because I love Todd Phillips, I love Zach Galifianakis and I love Ed Helms so much. He would do it without any doubt.”

However, despite his desire to continue extending the saga, which began in 2009, he knows that the director Todd Phillips He is not very convinced of the same. “The truth is that I don’t think Todd is willing to make another movie“, he pointed.

It should be noted that the filmmaker, with whom he will work on ‘Teacher’just as he did in ‘A Star is Born’ (2018), is currently working on ‘Joker 2’, a sequel to the acclaimed film starring Joaquin Phoenix, who will play the classic DC villain.

What is ‘What Happened Yesterday?’ about?

In the saga of ‘Happened yesterday?’, Bradley Cooper plays Phill Wenneck, and shares roles with Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis and Justin Bartha, who play Stuart Price, Alan Garner and Doug Billings, respectively. In their three films, the four friends wake up after a big party held the day before, of which they remember nothing.

However, after strange events, they have to decipher what they did during the party and thus be able to resolve the large number of questions that arose and which brought them many problems.

In ‘Maestro’, Bradley Cooper will play conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Photo: Netflix

The famous comedy saga began in 2009, the second part was released in 2012, while the third installment premiered in 2013.

These statements from Cooper could awaken Phillips’ desire to continue the franchise, however, he, as well as the protagonists, will have to agree regarding their agendas.

