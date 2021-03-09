A HAPLESS drug trafficker unwittingly handed himself in when he walked into the police station to sort out a residency card.

Police in Ronda rubbled the fugitive, who was working under four different identities, when he appeared at the station to process a residency application for a family member.

The 43-year-old’s criminal past came back to bite him when cops realized he had an outstanding International Detention Order for extradition, issued by the Moroccan authorities.

The crook, originally from Morocco, had worked for an international criminal organization that dismantled in 2003 and has long been wanted by police in his home country.