Hansi Flick has built a solid backbone at FC Barcelona, based on the reliability of certain players who have been immovable since his arrival. The importance of these players in the German coach’s scheme is indisputable, and their performance has been crucial in the team’s good start to the season.
In goal, Marc-André ter Stegen remains a reliable player between the posts. The German goalkeeper, with his ability to make decisive saves and his skill with his feet, has maintained his status as one of the best in the world, being key in the team’s ball distribution.
In defence, Iñigo Martínez and Jules Koundé have emerged as the leaders of the defence. Injuries to Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo have forced Flick to rely on them fully, with Iñigo establishing himself in the central midfield and Koundé demonstrating his versatility by performing well at right-back. Their defensive solidity has been fundamental in keeping the team safe at the back.
In attack, Raphinha has been one of the great revelations of the season. His ability to unbalance in one-on-one situations and his tireless presence on the pitch have made him a key piece in Flick’s offensive scheme, who has not hesitated to give him full confidence from the first minute. Lewandowski has been substituted in all the matches, but has the coach’s full confidence.
In addition to these pillars, young talents such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí have also had important minutes, although with a more careful dosage by Flick, which demonstrates his intention to manage the loads well for the rest of the season. Pedri and Alejandro Balde, both returning from injuries, have begun to integrate progressively into the team, gaining minutes and providing quality in the midfield and on the left wing.
Flick’s method is not only based on a clear defensive structure, but also on intelligent management of the squad, where the trust in his key players is paying off and promises a competitive Barcelona on all fronts.
