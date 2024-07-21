FC Barcelona are determined to secure Frenkie de Jong’s continuity and have already begun plans to renew his contract. Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s new manager, has shown great interest in recovering the best version of the Dutch midfielder to strengthen the team’s midfield. De Jong, with a contract until 2026, is the highest-paid player at the club, with a gross salary of 37 million euros.
De Jong’s renewal is not only aimed at extending his contract with the club, but also at restructuring his salary. The aim is to extend his contract for more years and considerably reduce his salary, which would allow Barcelona to face the transfer market with more guarantees within the salary limits imposed by La Liga. This strategy would be key to balancing the club’s finances and making room for new signings.
However, so far, talks between the club and the player have not made significant progress. Despite this, the Blaugrana board remains hopeful of reaching an agreement that benefits both parties. De Jong has been a key part of Barcelona’s scheme and Flick is confident in his ability to lead the midfield in the coming years.
Frenkie de Jong’s contract renewal is a priority for Barcelona, not only for his impact on the pitch, but also for his potential to ease the club’s financial burden. With Flick at the helm, the club is determined to get back to his best and secure his future at the team. The next few months will be crucial in determining whether both parties can reach an agreement that meets the club’s needs and the player’s aspirations.
