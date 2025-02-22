The Red Card to Jude Bellingham in the Sadar was Gota that filled the Real Madrid vessel as far as the arbitration collective is concerned. A controversial decision that has put in the focus on the Spanish members and that has caused the situation to be sustainable for them. In that context, the FC Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, wanted to sympathize with the garments and Remember that “they are human and it is normal to be mistaken”.

“I mean that for competition it is very important to have the referees. And what I mean is that at this time What they are doing here in Spain with the referees is incredible. You have to think about their families, too. Each of us can make mistakes and, if this happens, I believe that the responsibility of the coaches and all the players is to protect them, “he said Friday, at the press conference prior to Barça’s visit to UD Las Palmas .

In addition, the German has revealed that he does not like to “spend energy” in talking about the members. “I do not like to spend energy to discuss with the referee. No, the referee makes his decision. In the past we did not have var, now we have var and we must trust them. And I think the RFEF has to prove the strong what is and what The referees have an important job; We have to take care of them“He added.

“We have to change these things a bit about them [los colegiados]because They are human. And it is normal for you to make some mistakes. Also each player, each coach, each of us makes mistakes. And we have to take care of them, because the referees are human and we have to protect them and protect the arbitration work, “Reiterated the Blaugrana coach.

In the same way, the German has also indicated that he prefers not to hide in the arbitrations when the parties do not end as expected: “We are always going to look for excuses and,, If we lose, is it the referee’s fault? No. We can all make mistakes, also the referee. But we must protect them because we cannot play without the referee. For me the important thing is to protect the referee. We have to play better to win, and it’s fine. “

As for that sanction of two games to Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, Flick has avoided assessing it. “I don’t have to say anything about the sanction to Bellingham. He is great, one of the best in his position. But he is not my player and I don’t have to say anything about him, first. I hope my team works as I want on the pitch, that’s it, “he said.