An the sidelines of the pitch stood Hansi Flick, the man who was already a member of the national football team when it still gave great things to the people of Germany – but to the team and the people, that was clearer than ever at that moment felt that now nothing big and probably nothing small could happen anymore.

He was suddenly standing there shoulder to shoulder with Thomas Müller, a picture that fit: the national coach and the Bayern players who have trusted each other so much since they became world champions with Germany and later collected all the trophies and bowls that one can collect in this way with Munich. But in this 73rd minute, everyone else could no longer trust that something new could emerge from this old connection.

So it was very symbolic that the coach, who urgently needed his team to turn around a 1-2 deficit in this game that was so important for him, substituted a player who he had not called into his team since the World Cup in Qatar and himself this time he only re-nominated. And so it was probably even more symbolic that this player then gave his coach an encouraging pat on the chest on the sidelines – as if Müller wanted to say to Flick: It’ll be okay!

“I feel a little sorry for Hansi Flick”

But that didn’t happen – and at the latest since the event and the result of this Saturday in Wolfsburg, it has become clear to everyone that with Hansi Flick as coach of the German national team it is very likely that nothing will happen anymore.







In the end, Flick and his German national soccer team even lost 4-1 in the game against the (very good) Japanese. And because this result adequately reflected the events, there was actually only one question: Will this game be the end of Flick?

Later that Saturday evening, Rudi Völler, the sports director of the German Football Association, stood sweating in the interview zone of the stadium and said a sentence that perhaps suggested the answer: “I feel a little sorry for Hansi Flick.” You feel sorry for a coach , you like, but do you feel sorry for a coach you believe in?

“We would do well to sleep on it for a night, to calm down again, but of course to talk tomorrow about why it just happened like that,” said Völler – and he didn’t want to say anything more on the matter.

But before that he had already said enough sentences in which he expressed his horror like this: “Of course, like everyone here in the stadium, I’m a bit shocked.” Or like this: “It’s not enough at the moment.” Or like this: “It was an embarrassment.”

And Hansi Flick? “I think we are doing well and I am the right coach,” he said in his first statement in the RTL interview. Later, when answering questions in the press conference, he said when asked about this statement: “We are preparing well. We prepare the team well for the things we want to implement. (…) We are convinced of what we do. That’s why it continues like this for me.”







When Flick spoke into his microphone, there was a player in the interview zone with whom he has a lot of common history: Joshua Kimmich. In Munich, Flick positioned him in midfield – and thus created the structure of a team that went on to win everything. It was therefore surprising that this week he changed this constellation, which was actually untouchable for him in the national team: he positioned Kimmich as right-back.

“Um,” Kimmich said when a reporter wanted to know if that was a surprise to him. He then said that Flick had already decided that he should play at six, but that things had changed during the World Cup in Qatar. But what he said about the German game was more interesting anyway: “We had no idea.”

The German team’s lack of ideas was so revealing because Flick had an idea: it was that the right-back Kimmich should move back to the middle of the midfield when playing with the ball – a model that is based on the one used by coach Pep Guardiola practiced in Manchester with his central defender John Stones. And even though Kimmich did a pretty good job, you had to have been very naive if you believed that an idea that Guardiola, the sport’s great thinker, taught his players day after day, training after training, over the course of a season, can be implemented in a national team in just one week.

“At the end of the day we have to trust the coach that he makes the right decisions, that he knows what is right and good for the team,” said Kimmich. “What the coach wants (…) we try to implement with conviction.” And then he also had to deal with the crucial question of the weekend: Is Hansi Flick still the right coach? His answer: “I’ve just said that it’s important that we players start with ourselves first and foremost.”

This is how players can argue. And even if it is not yet certain what will be decided this Sunday, one thing is certain: Rudi Völler and the executive committee will not be able to argue like Kimmich and the other national team players.