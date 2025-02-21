02/21/2025



Updated at 2:26 p.m.





Surprised Hansi Flick During the press conference prior to the match between Barcelona and Las Palmas. The German coach took advantage of a question that had nothing to do with the subject to go out in defense of the arbitration collective, surely annoyed by the tension generated after the complaints of the real Madrid and the response of the collegiate. The question was if he watched Barcelona trained to win a triplet after knowing the round of 16 of the Champions League. «It is not easy, it is very difficult. But there are no excuses. But you have to take into account the quality of the other teams. The level of the rivals we ahead is fantastic. It is very nice to see high -level matches. But in this competition, we have the referees. It is incredible what happens with them. It is incredible what happens to them, and their families. You have to protect them. It is our responsibility. Do not lose energies in discussing with them. We have VAR, You have to trust the var. For me it is very important. You have to take care of the referees. They are human and it is normal to make mistakes. Everyone is wrong and you have to protect them ».

Open the door, the questions did not wait. The next was about the sanction to Bellingham, punished with two games to insult the referee, comparing the one suffered by Flick himself by a much lower gesture. «I have nothing to say. Already in the last press conference I already said that he is a great player, one of the best in his position. He is not my player. I want my players to work in the field as I want, ”he said by throwing balls outside, but we had to know the reason why without anyone asking him this allegation voluntarily. The journalist Gabi Sans He was in charge of insisting: «I think we are always going to look for excuses, if we lose the fault belongs to the referee. And not. Everyone can be wrong, also the referee. But you have to protect you because We can’t play without them. We have to play better to win, and this is fine ».

Until then the press conference had passed between topics, the usual ones that Flick uses so as not to get into puddles. «I think it is better of the position it occupies in the table. He demonstrated it in Montjuïc. The results are not going wellbut it has many injured … we have to demonstrate how good we are. And Kirian, who lives a very hard situation, we wish him the best for him and his family, ”he explained when asked about Las Palmasrival this Saturday. «We are very centered and prepared. It is important to demonstrate our strength. This game will decide a lot in the table, ”he added.

As when asked about the Champions draw, the fate that Madrid had run or a hypothetical final against the white team. «I think it’s a hard game, Benfica plays very well. It is strong, and lately we see that they know the rivals very well. It is not easy to measure themselves. I don’t think it’s, at all, an easy rival, ”he explained about the eighths. And eluded to value the Madrid derby and how Madrid has been framed: «For me Real Madrid is a very strong team, the best. He has great players. In each party, we have to demonstrate how good we are. We are on a streak, but we still have a long journey to do ». «A final against Madrid? First, you have to reach the final. It is the goal, and there is a long journey. First you have to measure Benfica, which is a good team, ”he concluded.