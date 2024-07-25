Months of waiting for the presentation of the new FC Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, after the club announced at the end of May that he would be the replacement for Xavi Hernández. Since then, there has only been one interview for the club’s official media where he explained his methodology and philosophy. This time he faced around 100 journalists accredited for the press conference held at the Auditori 1899, at the foot of the construction of the Spotify Camp Nou and with the presence of Joan Laporta and Deco. And he once again made his game clear: “I am not far from the idea with which Barcelona played when they achieved success with Guardiola or Cruyff.” “My idea is to have a team on the field that is active, that shows what they want to do with and without the ball. It is very important to play beautiful, technical, good football,” he added. Answering the questions in English, Flick brought out his most German and pragmatic personality, and did not hesitate. Serious and prudent, dressed in a dark blue suit, he avoided controversy, did not make headlines and kept private conversations to himself. He also did not give any clues about signings or positions that needed reinforcements, but he did praise on several occasions the work of the youngest and the talent at La Masia.

“Which positions are essential to reinforce?” he was asked. “They are all important,” he said, without saying anything else. He did not elaborate on the rumours of a possible signing of Nico Williams: “He is not a Barcelona player. I am concentrating on our team and I cannot say more.” He gave the same answer later about Sergi Roberto, who finished his contract on June 30. “At the moment we have many players, we can choose. It is a shame because Ansu was doing great training sessions the first few days, and now it is a shame not to have him for the tour. But we have to accept it and help him come back stronger,” explained the coach. Flick entrusts the work of the signings to Deco: “From day one, communication with Deco has been fantastic. I take care of what happens on the pitch, he takes care of the rest.”

And beyond the German’s elegant and concise responses to the squad, there is his excitement about the youth team, which he intends to promote in order to improve the youngest players. “We have many players from La Masia, and I am very grateful for the work done,” said Flick, who also did not want to give names of those he would like to count on, claiming that “they improve every day” and are “working hard on a physical and technical level.” But he did praise Lamine Yamal: “He is doing a great job. He has improved a lot this year. We are going step by step. I hope he continues like this, but that he keeps his feet on the ground and continues at this level. He is on the right path.”

More information

Joan Laporta, who sat next to the coach during the presentation, has complete confidence in Flick. “Due to his culture of effort, his discipline, and his work at the grassroots level, we think he is the most capable person to give this new impetus. He will do so with determination, renewed energy and the necessary freshness,” explained the president in an opening statement. A few metres from the construction site of the Spotify Camp Nou, Laporta – who also took the opportunity to remember Xavi Hernández – also spoke about the economic situation that the Barça club is going through. “The economic situation is much better than it was. We are on the path to normality. Today Barça can face the signings that you are talking about. We will soon announce the relevant economic news,” said the president.

The pressure, however, has not affected the coach. “I have no problem with pressure, I can handle it. I have my family to talk about other things,” said the German. And about the environment, he spoke to reporters: “We have different objectives. For me, the important thing is to respect my job. I am very happy to be here, a great club with a very professional team focused on training. Whether a player is 33 or 15, we all row in the same direction.”

The next destination is the American tour. On the 28th they will fly to the United States and face Manchester City, Real Madrid and Milan. At the moment, Hansi Flick does not know if the team is ready to win the Champions League, and he needs to wait “a few more weeks to get more precise and detailed information.” “To win titles you have to play matches and go step by step,” he added, shortly before taking a photo with the new Barcelona club shirt and collecting his membership card.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.