The 2020 Champions League already rests within the showcases of Bayern Munich. Within the image, the coach of the Bavarian group, Hans-Dieter Flick, poses with the trophy within the membership’s museum in entrance of the cardboard-stone pictures of 4 illustrious and historic coaches of the home: Dettmar Cramer, Udo Lattek, Ottmar Hitzfeld and Jupp Heynckes.

Alexander Hassenstein (Getty Pictures)

