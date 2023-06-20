Hansi Flick, candid about the game against Colombia: ‘We cannot guarantee victory’

Hans-Dieter Flick, former Bayern Munich player and coach who now leads Germany, knows that he does not live the most comfortable hours.

The helmsman of the German team assumed in 2021 to take the reins of a power country on the way to reconstruction. And since then, despite his tactical variations, he has not been able to find his way.

For this reason, even with the echoes of the early elimination from the World Cup in Qatar, and when it accumulates three games without winning (it lost to Belgium 2-3, in March, and to Poland 0-1, on Friday, and tied with Ukraine 3- 3), doubts weigh on his shoulders.

Flick patiently takes Germany’s bad moment

“What is happening right now is part of football and also part of life. I continue my path without concessions, working hard and hoping that the future shows everything else, ”he said this Monday at a press conference.

Germany lost 1-0 against Poland in a friendly.

Then, referring to the game against Colombia, he was accurate in saying that he cannot guarantee a victory.

“The players have to give 100 percent of their performance. We cannot guarantee anything, not even win. It has already been seen that at this stage the team lacks confidence and determination. We have to put that back on the field, be as convincing as possible and definitely score goals that will finally return us to victory”, he expressed.

