After winning only one game in the last six in the League and with the visit of Atlético de Madrid on a roll, Hansi Flick has decided to introduce changes. Absent Lamine Yamal, the German has opted to give ownership to Fermín instead of initially advocating for the Valencian Ferran Torres. It is not the only important decision that Flick makes. In the midfield he dispenses with Dani Olmo, who has dropped in performance in recent games, and places Gavi in ​​the eleven, so the logical thing is for Pedri to advance his position to midfield. Gavi, who already started against Las Palmas, would be in tandem with Casadó, which in theory guarantees greater intensity.

Olmo goes on to replace him and Ferran Torres remains a possible catalyst

Meanwhile, in defense Cubarsí, who was a substitute against Leganés, regains his position to the detriment of Eric Garcia.

The complete eleven of FC Barcelona is as follows: Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde, Casadó, Gavi, Pedri, Raphinha, Fermín and Lewandowski.