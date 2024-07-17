In a strategic move that has surprised many, Hansi Flick has added Thiago Alcántara to his coaching staff at the FC BarcelonaThe former midfielder, who recently announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33, will join the team’s technical staff over the next few weeks to train as a coach.
The news has been confirmed by Barcelona’s official website, which detailed that Thiago will be with the first team throughout the summer and will travel with the squad on the pre-season tour of the United States. This opportunity will allow Thiago to integrate and learn closely under the tutelage of Flick, who recently took charge of the Catalan team.
The relationship between Thiago and Flick is not new. Both were at Bayern Munich during the 2019-2020 season, where they achieved an excellent personal and professional relationship, crowned by obtaining a historic treble: Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League. This bond has been fundamental for Thiago to decide to embark on this new stage of his career alongside Flick at Barcelona.
Thiago Alcántara, who was trained at La Masia, returns to his roots at Barça, but this time in a completely different role. His experience as an elite player, having played for clubs such as Bayern Munich and Liverpool, will be invaluable to the coaching staff and young players at Barcelona.
The inclusion of Thiago in the coaching staff is not only a strategic move for the development of the team, but also a statement of intent by Flick and the Barcelona board. They seek to take advantage of the knowledge and experience of former players of the club to strengthen the sporting project.
With this addition, Barcelona is preparing for an exciting pre-season in the United States, where Thiago Alcántara will begin his journey as a coach and will contribute his vast experience to the team’s future successes.
