Leprosy, with its nodules, pustules and deformities, has been feeding on legends and films such as Papillon, Ben-hur or Yomeddine, more current, where the protagonist teaches us that the open ulcer of a man is hidden under the scars of the disease. Abandoned child in an Egyptian leper colony.

It is a complex infection that is caused by Mycobacterium leprae, a rod-shaped bacillus that is spread through droplets of saliva that remain in the air. Also, it takes time to manifest. The incubation period is usually three to five years, but the interval can cover such an imprecise period that it goes from six months to ten years, making it difficult to determine when the contagion took place. The only thing that is known is that, when it occurs, the tissues ulcerate.

Until recently there was no going back. The leprosy victim became a marginal being, separated for fear of a contagion that crossed the borders of the physiological disease, unleashing the social disease. Without going any further, a hundred years ago, Spanish laws forced the social exclusion of lepers. In this way, the stigma of leprosy was carried in the company of other people attacked by the same disease and confined in leper colonies.

The last one open in Europe —and which is still active— is in Fontilles, Alicante, where in the 1930s people came to die seeing their limbs severed by a cruel bacillus that does not respect life.

A drop of leprosy was the closest thing to a passport to hell. It took years for a combination of bactericidal antibiotics to eradicate the disease. However, leprosy still survives in our imagination as a disease that deforms the face and limbs of those who are infected. The novel was recently published in Spanish Hansen’s Children (Armaenia)written by the journalist Ognjen Spahić (Montenegro, 1977) and where he describes in the first person the oppressive atmosphere of a Romanian leper colony at the beginning of 1989.

In one of the chapters, he makes a historical reflection loaded with scientific material weight when he criticizes the Hebrew translations of the Bible, saying that the word tzaraat it does not refer to leprosy. Furthermore, when the Bible talks about leprosy as a disease that leaves the skin white as snow, it is not really talking about leprosy, but about vitiligo, a disease that occurs when the epidermal cells stop producing melanin. In this way, Ognjen Spahić is illustrating us from remote times in which lepers walked with large yellow crosses sewn on their chests. Between the lines, he criticizes Nazism and totalitarian regimes that socially marginalize and separate some people from others.

Because Hansen’s children it is something more than the story of a man sick with leprosy. It is the story of people despised by those other people who are afraid of knowledge and who, in their ignorance, project discrimination as a political attribute. It is worth remembering the figure of the Venezuelan Jacinto Convit, the doctor who managed to isolate the bacillus with a vaccine and who even called for the closure of leper colonies in South America.

With this, the sick regained their dignity. They began to be treated as human beings afflicted with an illness that today has a cure.

