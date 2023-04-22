Barcelona got on track to their fourth continental final -in the last five years- thanks to a great goal from Norway’s Caroline Graham that put the Barça players ahead, today in yellow, in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals Women’s match played at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Jonatan Giráldez’s girls will play the second leg next Thursday at the Camp Nou in Barcelona with their sights set on Eindhoven, where the final of the tournament will be held this year.

Barcelona, ​​finalists in three of the last four editions of the Champions League, dominated a match with the tranquility that gave them the great goal in the 4th minute from the Norwegian Graham Hansen. A powerful left-footed shot left goalkeeper Berger’s stretch to nothing. The goal made Chelsea put pressure on them before and gave the Catalans several scares, who knew how to remain calm at all times.

Graham Hansen had a new opportunity in the 13th minute, and Geyse Ferreira, the culé benchmark, had another clear chance after a quarter of an hour. And Fridolina Rolfö and Salma Paralluelo threatened on the left wing. But then came the change of sensations. Barça resisted the onslaught of the English team thanks to the firmness of Lucy Bronze, Mapi León and Irene Paredes, as well as the solidity under the sticks of Sandra Paños.

Barcelona was able to expand their income through Torrejón, who ran into the wood when finishing off a lateral cross with his head.

Alexia Putellas was one of the protagonists of the match. The Barcelona captain, who entered the squad despite not yet having a medical discharge -she was one of the discards along with Gemma Font, María Pérez and Emma Ramírez-, was applauded by Stamford Bridge in the 11th minute of the game. The return of the star of the team and the Spanish team is getting closer.