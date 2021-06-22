Finally I’m talking to people in real life again and I notice that they all start talking about pheromones. Or about men with mustaches, which is the same. And remarkably many people bring up about the wolf, which I think is also the same.

In the Veluwe they are a bit giggly about that wolf. There is not much animal to discover, they chuckle. Today’s wolves were brought here as a wilderness attraction. They have a yellow ear tag and are all well-behaved on the payroll of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality. Don’t fall for it.

And I, afraid of being worn out, try to be cool about the wolf and about the wilderness we call National Park. I would like to assume from the inhabitants of Veluwe that not really wild wolves roam here, but ‘specimens’, as they are called. Extras that we drag here as part of the wilderness policy, as a diversion for the modern employee who spends his life in an open-plan office. Tolerated danger to the sheep.

But a day later the pheromones start to do their work for me. What copies? Wild animality moves through the Netherlands! The song pops up in my mind Such a Common Bird by Wendy McNeill, in which she portrays herself as an untamed wolf, hunter and prey at once, soft tongue and sharp teeth. The rest of the day McNeill haunts my mind and as the tornadoes rage outside I sing the wolf song out loud. ‘I drink from storm puddles.’ I drink from puddles after the storm.

Earlier this year, the literary festival Woordnacht chose ‘the return of the wolf’ as its theme. Of course it wanted to celebrate the presence of the wolf in our midst, but above all also to investigate and study the animal sides of man himself. ‘Propagating’ even. Because how much animal is there still for us to discover in a society that wants to control and regulate everything?

That was a nice theme. Thus the return of the wolf transcends the question of the extra; the theme shows that with the flare-up of a wolf policy in the Netherlands, something shifts in human civilization as a whole. After all, the history of civilization can be seen as a story about the eternal struggle between the untamed and the human urge to tame. The return of the wolf then suggests that we are getting closer and closer to the end of control.

If you look at it that way, the discussion about wolf policy becomes exciting. Next week, on June 29 to be precise, former Queen’s Commissioner Hans Wiegel driving the first pole for a wolf fence, a fence around Friesland that should keep wolves out of the province. But what exactly is that fence supposed to stop? The problem wolf, as the Wolvenhek Fryslân Foundation calls him? The unwanted foreigner, such as a majority in the Provincial Council of Fryslân suggested in June 2020? Or our own nature?

It goes without saying that Mr. Wiegel is right in his objections to the problem wolf. “Does the wolf fit in our country?” had the former commissioner in the Frisian Journal wondered. The answer was no. „It will be in kealslach!” And yes, I can imagine those worries as I lie wide awake in bed at night, thinking about the wolf that showed up near my house last year. I dare not get out of bed and into the garden, afraid to suddenly face him. Or rather: afraid that the unsuspecting passer-by will see me drinking from puddles of rain.

Unfortunately, the discussion about the wolf fence is still limited to an official joust about “international obligations” and plans for the “final settlement of the wolf” that are “legally tenable”. Attempts to bring the danger into the house and tame it at the same time. As if all our interventions on the planet do not lead to hurricanes and desertification; what we save with one hand, we eradicate with the other. The fence around Friesland is a sign of our pride and overestimation. It’s a modern fairy tale. Wiegel and the wolf.

In my mailbox someone starts talking about Virginia Woolf, who wrote in her diary in 1915: “The future is dark, that’s the best the future can be, I think.” Another starts about the novel The perfume by Patrick Süskind, where the main character sprinkles himself with virgin pheromones and is eaten by frenzied lovers.

I’m in bed with a high fever from the Pfizer vaccine. Around the house, the storm picks up the chairs and tosses them into the trees. In the middle of the night, pagan parties break loose where liberated citizens drum their inexplicable rhythms after the relaxation. I slide the window up and put my leg in the windowsill. The puddles beckon outside on the street.