W.What if “Lindenstrasse” was still running? If the weekly broadcast series hadn’t ended by ARD in its thirty-fifth year? The authors don’t have to worry too much about the storyline, after all, there has only been one dominant topic for a year – the corona pandemic. When this arose in Europe and Germany, it was heard in “Lindenstrasse” as a hint of a future that would take place without Mother Beimer and all the other characters: “In Bavaria”, it was said, many new cases of the virus infection were reported.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

You can bet that at least one “lateral thinker” would have appeared in “Lindenstrasse”. And Hana Geißendörfer, the daughter of the series inventor, would definitely have thought of more to continue the legacy of her father, who brought “Lindenstrasse” to the first ARD program on December 8, 1985. His model was the British series “Coronation Street”, which is still running on ITV. For the “Lindenstrasse”, however, after 1758 episodes, it ended on March 29 of last year. They will be missed, said Hans W. Geißendörfer, who found it difficult to get over the dismissal at the time. Maybe he was right.

He was way ahead of his time with “Lindenstrasse”. It was currently produced, commented on current affairs and depicted the changes in society. What is being negotiated in sharp debates today, the struggle for diversity, moved one figure after the other into “Lindenstrasse”.

That corresponded to the program of the old sixty-eighter Hans W. Geißendörfer, who in 1971 was one of the thirteen founders of the film publishing house of the authors. Born on April 6, 1941 as the son of a military pastor who died three months after his birth in Russia, Geißendörfer studied German, philosophy, theater studies, psychology and political science in Erlangen, Marburg, Zurich and Vienna from 1962 to 1967. He did not take an exam.

A rich life, even before the “Lindenstrasse”

Instead, he traveled around the world and soon made a name for himself in the cinema. He worked as an assistant to the American director George Moorse, who would later direct a hundred episodes of “Lindenstrasse”. With the film “The Lena Christ Case” (1968), Geißendörfer commemorated the Bavarian writer who committed suicide in 1920. With “Jonathan” (1969) he switched to the subject of horror films on a trial basis and received the Federal Film Prize for it. He turned Friedrich Schiller’s drama “Don Karlos” into a western in “Carlos” (1971). With “Sternsteinhof” (1976) he delivered a modern homeland film and developed a television series with the private detective “Lobster” (1975) played by Heinz Baumann, who anticipated “Schimanski” and other anti-heroes of German crime television.

Geißendörfer fundamentally refused to accept the prevailing conventions of public television, which at the time was not yet challenged by private competition. He adapted Ibsen’s “Wild Duck” (1976). From the novel “Theodor Chindler” by Bernard von Brentano, which was set in the time of the First World War, he made a series in eight parts: For his film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s “Die Gläsernezelle” (1977), Geißendörfer received the gold tape and was awarded for Oscar nominated. His film adaptation of Thomas Mann’s “The Magic Mountain” (1981) received mixed reviews.

Hans W. Geißendörfer already had a rich life as an author and director before “Lindenstrasse”. As a producer with his own company, he continued to work in all the series years with films that were less in the limelight, behind the scenes, so to speak. Hans W. Geißendörfer does not take away the importance of the “endless series”, which ended almost exactly a year ago. Today he is celebrating his eightieth birthday.