Hans Storm | More than a hundred roads closed in Norway, more than 4,000 people already evacuated: “The danger is not over”

Several municipalities are isolated. In Ringebu municipality, the roads are closed and tourists have had to camp in the park.

10.8. 21:36

in Norway already more than 4,000 people have had to evacuate as the Hans storm continues. More than 1,700 people were evacuated in Ringsaker municipality and about a thousand in Åli in Hallingdal.

More than a hundred roads are still closed due to the storm. Some of the closed roads are highways leading to the capital Oslo.

Several municipalities are isolated due to road closures. For example, all roads leading to Ringebu municipality are flooded or closed due to the risk of landslides.

In addition to local residents, there are tourists stuck in the area who have had to camp in a park in the middle of the city.

“They can’t go north or south, and there are no other accommodation options here,” the mayor Arne Fossmo said for NTB on Wednesday.

Water bodies in the upper parts, the flood peak has already been reached, but lower down the water flow is still increasing. On Thursday morning, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute continued the highest possible i.e. red warning for floods in the eastern parts of Norway.

According to NRK, the Norwegian Water and Energy Agency (NVE) says that the water level in the Gudbrandsdalslågen river is seven times higher than normal.

The railway bridge crossing the river in Ringebu was seriously damaged in the flood and was in danger of collapsing on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, the state company responsible for the Norwegian railways announced that the bridge will be able to remain stable.

The flood of Drammenvassdraget, the country’s third largest watercourse, could be the worst ever. The water level of the Drammensvassdraget lakes is rising. The level of Lake Tyrifjorden is expected to rise by a total of 1–1.5 meters until Sunday.

Prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre met Wednesday evening with representatives of the Water and Energy Agency, who gave him an update on the situation.

Støre warned about the continuous rise in the water level of rivers and streams and landslides. According to him, the most dangerous area will move to the south.

“The danger is by no means over,” Støre said.

According to the prime minister, the coming days are critical. Local communities will receive more resources, such as more helicopters and medical teams. So far, the government has, among other things, sent seven extra helicopters to help with the evacuation work.

In the coming days It is still raining in places in Norway. NVE hydrologist Inger Karin Engen tells NTB that luckily no more rain is promised for the worst affected areas.

“The current forecast looks like it won’t cause any more problems,” he says.

According to Engen, a major flood in August is very unusual.

“It is purely a flood caused by rain, there is no snow melting in this flood. Such floods are more likely to be seen in autumn.”