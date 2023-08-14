Hans Storm | A railway bridge collapsed in Norway

Storm Hans has subsided, but the water masses are still wreaking havoc in Norway.

Norwegian The railway bridge in Ringebu collapsed on Monday as a result of the historically severe floods caused by storm Hans, Norwegian Broadcasting, among others, reports NRK and news agency AFP.

The bridge’s support pillar was damaged last week due to flooding. The bridge buckled, after which the bridge has been out of use.

On Monday morning, the steel of the bridge gave way and the bridge broke. Parts of the bridge fell into the river.

NRK’s people nearby heard a loud bang when the bridge broke. According to the local police, the collapse did not cause injuries to people.

As a result of the collapse, the railway’s catenary wires have been tightened and a hundred-meter safety zone has been established around the bridge.

Bridge is part of the Dovren line that leads to Trondheim. The line has been an important route from Oslo to Trondheim, so the collapse will affect many passengers.

According to NRK, all freight and passenger traffic on the line passed over the bridge. According to the authorities, the track will have to be closed for a long time.

Last last week it was reported that all roads leading to Ringebu municipality were flooded or closed due to the risk of landslides.

According to the Norwegian Water and Energy Agency, the level of the river under the bridge was seven times higher than usual last week.

NRK says that more rain has been predicted for Tuesday.

Last week, the Hans storm caused major problems damages in Norway. In the eastern part of the country, the dam of the Braskereidfoss hydropower plant partially broke on Wednesday. In addition, thousands of people all over Norway were evacuated.

The storm that started a week ago on Monday also raged in Sweden, where, for example, a train traveling from Stockholm to Sundsvall derailed derailed and disrupted train traffic. At on the other hand, the ground collapsed under the restaurant due to the force of the water masses.

Correction on Monday 14.8. at 21.23: The tram has been repaired as a railway.