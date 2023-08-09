Hans Storm | A hydropower plant is flooding in Norway, detonation is being considered to release the water

The police have started evacuating people living along the river.

Norwegian in the eastern part, water has reached the area of ​​the Braskereidfoss hydropower plant. The power went out at the power plant, and the power plant’s floodgates have not opened properly. The water raised by the Hans storm has started to flood over the dam.

The power plant is currently completely out of operation. According to the director of the power plant, it is too early to say exactly what has happened.

The police have started evacuating people living along the river in cooperation with the municipality of Våler, the Innlandet police district told the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. VG newspaper says that ten to fifteen houses have been evacuated.

Electricity is also out of the pump that produces fresh water for the residents of Våler. Efforts are being made to connect the pump to the aggregate soon. The local authorities describe the situation as very serious.

The power plant is considering blowing up the hatches to release the water. The police receive help in the assessment from the bomb squad and the Norwegian Defense Forces.

The Hans storm because of this, around 2,000 people have had to be evacuated in different parts of Norway, says the Norwegian public radio company NRK.

Most of them, around 800 people, have been evacuated in the town of Hönefoss, which is located northwest of the capital Oslo.

Storm Hans has been raging around Norway for the past few days, destroying buildings and infrastructure.

Norway’s water and energy agency NVE says that rain is still expected in Norway on Wednesday. After Wednesday afternoon, the rain should recede.