Germany says goodbye to one of its last great intellectuals of the 20th century. The poet, essayist and translator Hans Magnus Enzensberger has died this Thursday in Munich at the age of 93, as reported by the Suhrkamp publishing house, citing the family. Enzensberger was one of the most influential authors of postwar German literature and thought. Author of more than 70 volumes, he was also an editor and journalist and a reference in all the intellectual debates on the social and political transformations of the last decades.

Born on November 11, 1929 in Kaufbeuren, in Bavaria, Enzensberger lived in his youth in socialist Cuba, Norway, Italy, Mexico and the United States until he settled in Munich in 1979. Throughout his career he received numerous awards, Among them, the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities in 2002. He wrote poetry and essays, but also children’s books, plays and outreach.

“As a poet, essayist, biographer, editor and translator, he was one of the most influential and world-renowned German intellectuals,” the publishing house said when announcing his death. German Culture Minister Claudia Roth has praised Enzensberger as “one of the most versatile and important German intellectuals.” “With his verses and critical reflections, he accompanied the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, whose founding on the rubble of a devastated country he witnessed at the age of 20,” she added. “Germany is going to miss him,” said the German government spokeswoman after the news broke.

Interviewed by EL PAÍS on the occasion of the publication in Spain of his first autobiographical novel, Tumult, Enzensberger played down his consideration as a “great intellectual of the 20th century” in Germany, a label he shares with Günter Grass, Jürgen Habermas or Ernst Jünger. “All these old gentlemen who have spent decades in the world of culture are a bit annoying to others. Ortega y Gasset was someone! I have the impression that there was a time when the critics wanted to get rid of us. But in the end they saw that it didn’t make sense because it was a matter of time. They just had to wait, ”he told this newspaper in 2015.

Enzensberger studied German, Literature and Philosophy at the universities of Erlangen, Freiburg and Hamburg, in Germany, and at the Sorbonne in Paris. For a time he dedicated himself to radio journalism. He began his literary career in 1957, at the age of 27, with the publication of the book of poems wolves defense, which was translated into English and garnered good reviews outside of Germany. In 1965 he founded the magazine kursbuch and in the early eighties he directed the publication TransAtlantik.

His essays show that he had very varied interests, from the German political system to the media to contemporary history. your essay europe europepublished in Spain in 1989, one of his most famous works, combines the chronicle with sociological x-rays and historical analysis to delve into the reality of seven European countries: Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Norway, Poland and Spain.

Spain also occupied a good part of their interests. He dedicated a biography to the guerrilla of the Civil War Buenaventura Durruti, The short summer of anarchy (1972), and in his essay on terrorism the radical loser (2006) reflected on the attacks in Madrid in 2004. A good connoisseur of Europe, he launched a dart against the Brussels bureaucracy in The gentle monster of Brussels or Europe under guardianship (2012), suspicious of his —in his opinion— distance and opacity.

his chronicle Conversations with Marx and Engels (1981) collected dozens of testimonies (Bakunin, Hess, Kautsky, Lafargue) and historical documents to reconstruct in a kaleidoscopic way the life and work of the two German thinkers who marked the history of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Among his works are Mausoleum (1975), a series of 37 ballads about modern heroes (revolutionaries, engineers, astronomers, mathematicians, civil servants) warning about the contradictions of progress; The sinking of the Titanic (1978), an epic poem about the tragedy of the famous ocean liner; the philanthropist (1984), which is inspired by the life of Diderot to reflect on the social function of the intellectual; the informative essay The number devil (1997), and Where have you been, Robert? (1998).

Already in the new century he published The elixirs of science (2002), which delves into the fertile relationship between poetry and science, and Reflections of Mr. Z. (2015), in which a loquacious alter ego Enzensberger himself, between stoic and eccentric, shares his very critical opinions on institutions, religion (and atheism), totalitarianism, neoliberal economics, art and poetry, among other matters, with whoever wants to listen.

“The encyclopedist”, headlines this Thursday his obituary the newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung, who remembers how Enzensberger cultivated all genres and wrote on all issues that affected Germany and Europe. She did it, for example, with the migratory crisis that her country experienced in 2015 after the arrival of a million refugees fleeing the war in Syria. But she was no longer able to write, regrets the Munich newspaper, about the last major European crises, the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also very interested in spreading the most diverse subjects, Enzensberger’s greatest sales success —it sold more than a million copies in 30 languages— was The number devil, a popular volume on mathematics for children that he himself defined in another interview with EL PAÍS as “a book against the way of educating by boring the whole class.” With it he wanted to “show that mathematics could be not only accessible, but also fascinating for seven-year-olds.”

“Hans Magnus Enzensberger was in all facets and over the decades not only the intellectual pulse of a more interesting Federal Republic; he was the most cosmopolitan representative of him and often far ahead of his own country, ”says Paul Ingendaay, the European culture correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeinein the obituary Dedicated to the German essayist.

